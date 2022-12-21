Stephen A McClure, 66, of Christmas Lake Village in Santa Claus IN, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis IN approximately 10:30 a.m. Steve was born on July 13, 1956 in Lafayette IN to Edwin and Dorothy McClure. Shortly after the birth of Steve came his younger sister Lisa McClure (Faulkenberg). Edwin, a Methodist Minister, and the McClure family moved around northern Indiana during Steve’s adolescent. Steve graduated high school at South Newton High in Kentland IN in 1974, where Steve not only excelled academically but also as a competitive swimmer. Immediately after graduation, Steve enrolled as a full-time Engineering Student at the University of Evansville.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO