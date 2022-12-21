Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star safety Genesis Smith
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star safety signee Genesis Smith. One thing is becoming blatantly clear after the last...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star wide receiver Malachi Riley
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star wide receiver signee Malachi Riley. Riley is a very dangerous weapon that has...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star offensive lineman signee Raymond Pulido. No two-ways around it....it’s been awhile since Arizona...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star quarterback Brayden Dorman
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star quarterback signee Brayden Dorman. There is a lot to like about Dorman’s game....
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play
Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Courtney Ramey and Adama Bal said after Arizona’s win over Morgan State
Arizona’s record is 12-1 after a 25-point win over Morgan State, wrapping up nonconference play. The Wildcats head into the holiday break that’s also the unofficial midpoint of the college basketball season, and coach Tommy Lloyd gives his team a good grade so far. “I’m proud of the...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Morgan State game...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball wraps up nonconference play with easy win over Morgan State
Arizona has the exact same record at this point in the season as it did a year ago when it went on to dominate the Pac-12, win the conference tournament, get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney and reach the Sweet 16. But unlike last year, the Wildcats won’t be heading into the holiday break on a loss.
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
cbs7.com
New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
cbs7.com
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ONCOR’s stormcenter, there are currently over 600 customers without power in Odessa. the storm center website reports that power to this area should be restored around 11 a.m. If you need to report a power outage you can do so at the link...
Airline Crossing residents without water right before Christmas
MIDLAND, Texas — For 48 hours, residents at Airline Crossing have been without water. Having no water means even the smallest luxuries are just out of the picture. “All these people, there's no showers. People work and come home and need a hot shower, especially in this cold. It's Christmas time, we're trying to get ready. We're trying to cook and bake and we have no water to clean our dishes or do anything,” Kimberlin Childress, an Airline Crossing resident said.
cbs7.com
Odessa attorney files lawsuit against City of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney Gaven Norris filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Odessa Tuesday, Dec. 22 for what Norris calls “A violation of his rights provided under the Texas Government Code for Public Testimony at an open meeting.”. This comes after a Dec.13 Odessa City Council...
cbs7.com
Lanes of Wadley Dr. closed for water main repair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has posted on its Facebook page that they are making repairs to a water main break. Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. Two eastbound...
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
cbs7.com
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
cbs7.com
Odessans still seeking answers from city council about removal of city employees
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ten days after the Odessa City Council stunningly fired popular City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Attorney Michael Marrero, the Council still refuses to provide Odessans with answers. But a growing narrative surrounding the firings suggests the move might not have been based on job performance...
