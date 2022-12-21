Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
'Our customers are the best people': Gift wrappers share stories during busiest time of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Haywood Mall's parking lot was packed Friday as shoppers spent the day buying their last-minute gifts. Their final destination: the gift-wrapping station. The gift wrappers were all volunteers, and most of them didn't celebrate Christmas at all. Yet every year, members of the Congregation Beth Israel...
WYFF4.com
Shoppers fill downtown Greenville for last-minute Christmas shopping
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christmas is days away and people across Greenville County traveled to downtown Greenville to get their last-minute gifts. Some said they finished their shopping weeks ago, while others are still trying to find that special gift. Watch above how folks are making use of every second before the holiday.
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
WYFF4.com
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
WYFF4.com
Travelers at GSP talk flight delays and cancellations ahead of the holiday week
GREER, S.C. — Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the U.S. Several people faced cancellations and delays Friday during one of the busiest times of the year. This was no different for people flying to and from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. Flight Aware.com reported more than 9,000 delays...
WYFF4.com
Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
WYFF4.com
Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
WYFF4.com
Winds bring down trees, power lines; crews working to restore power to thousands
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds caused downed trees and power outages across the Upstate of South Carolina and the Western North Carolina Mountains Friday morning. More than 32,000 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina were without power at the height of the outages, company spokesman Ryan Mosier said. He...
WYFF4.com
Upstate transplant recipient to compete in World Transplant Games
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kristen McCall is a two-time kidney transplant recipient, and she has plans to bring a gold medal home to the Upstate. She's competing in the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. She plans to compete in track, along with a 5K. Kristen is training for the...
WYFF4.com
Duke Energy provides update following reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke Energy is providing an update amid reports of thousands of power outages in the Carolinas. Saturday morning, the company said it started temporary power outages amid the cold weather. "Due to extreme cold weather causing increased demand and a shortage of available power in the...
WYFF4.com
Electric crews prepare for possible outages, damage as frigid temps move in
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Power crews across the Upstate and mountains are preparing for possible outages as the temperatures plummet. Laurens Electric tells WYFF News 4 that high winds and freezing temperatures can impact utility poles and power equipment. "It’s going to be challenging, as cold as it’s going...
WYFF4.com
Officials urge caution during cold blast
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The best way around the Upstate Friday was in layers. A cold blast and wind combined for frigid and dangerous conditions. "If you think about it, you have body heat that is coming off of you but if your skin is exposed, the wind is kind of moving that body heat away from your body, so that's why you can get frostbite and hypothermia very quickly especially when the winds are up," said Jessica Stumpf, director of Greenville County Emergency Management, on cold weather.
WYFF4.com
After heat restored to residents at Upstate apartment complex, one still without
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — While heat has been restored to residents of an Upstate apartment complex, one resident says her heat was short-lived and went out early Thursday morning, just hours after the complex announced the issue was resolved. A representative for Boulder Creek Apartments, which are located off...
WYFF4.com
Grenade launcher, cache of weapons, explosives found in Greenville County home, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County man faces a long list of charges after deputies said they found bomb-making materials, explosive devices, more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher. The arrest happened Monday, according to information posted on the Greenville County Detention Center website. In a Facebook...
Runaway teenager returned home safely
The teenager who went missing early Monday morning has been found and returned home safely. Authorities say 15-year-old Jayden Wooten ran away from home around 1am Monday morning, leaving behind his phone.
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed overnight by Greenville County neighbor, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A shooting early Friday morning left a man dead and his neighbor arrested, deputies said. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, of Piedmont, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said they were called about a shooting around 3:45 a.m....
WYFF4.com
Man injured in overnight shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest was in custody following an early morning shooting Friday. Deputies said they were called to Manhattan Boulevard near Piedmont in reference to a shooting around 3:45 a.m. According to deputes, they found a man with...
WYFF4.com
Student charged in Tanglewood Middle School shooting appears in court
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The child charged in the deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School will remain at the Department of Juvenile Justice after a hearing Thursday morning. The suspect is charged with murder in the death of Jamari Jackson, 12. The shooting happened at Tanglewood Middle School on March...
WYFF4.com
Officers respond to shots fired in Greenville area, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officers have responded to shots fired in Greenville, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that officers responded to an area on Nichol Street around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday in reference to shots fired and a reported gunshot victim. According to...
