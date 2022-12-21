ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Shoppers fill downtown Greenville for last-minute Christmas shopping

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christmas is days away and people across Greenville County traveled to downtown Greenville to get their last-minute gifts. Some said they finished their shopping weeks ago, while others are still trying to find that special gift. Watch above how folks are making use of every second before the holiday.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate transplant recipient to compete in World Transplant Games

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kristen McCall is a two-time kidney transplant recipient, and she has plans to bring a gold medal home to the Upstate. She's competing in the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. She plans to compete in track, along with a 5K. Kristen is training for the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Electric crews prepare for possible outages, damage as frigid temps move in

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Power crews across the Upstate and mountains are preparing for possible outages as the temperatures plummet. Laurens Electric tells WYFF News 4 that high winds and freezing temperatures can impact utility poles and power equipment. "It’s going to be challenging, as cold as it’s going...
WYFF4.com

Officials urge caution during cold blast

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The best way around the Upstate Friday was in layers. A cold blast and wind combined for frigid and dangerous conditions. "If you think about it, you have body heat that is coming off of you but if your skin is exposed, the wind is kind of moving that body heat away from your body, so that's why you can get frostbite and hypothermia very quickly especially when the winds are up," said Jessica Stumpf, director of Greenville County Emergency Management, on cold weather.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man injured in overnight shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest was in custody following an early morning shooting Friday. Deputies said they were called to Manhattan Boulevard near Piedmont in reference to a shooting around 3:45 a.m. According to deputes, they found a man with...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Student charged in Tanglewood Middle School shooting appears in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The child charged in the deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School will remain at the Department of Juvenile Justice after a hearing Thursday morning. The suspect is charged with murder in the death of Jamari Jackson, 12. The shooting happened at Tanglewood Middle School on March...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Officers respond to shots fired in Greenville area, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officers have responded to shots fired in Greenville, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that officers responded to an area on Nichol Street around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday in reference to shots fired and a reported gunshot victim. According to...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy