Bloomington to get 2-4 inches of snowfall by this weekend as part of Indiana winter storm

Most of central Indiana, including Bloomington, will have a white Christmas — but with freezing temperatures and biting winds, meteorologists don't recommend staying outdoors long enough to build a snowman or sled down any hills.

On Thursday, sometime between 5 and 8 p.m., a cold front will sweep through the Bloomington area, immediately dropping outdoor temperatures by at least 30 degrees. This drastic chill is expected to freeze any rain or drizzle that happened earlier in the day, making travel difficult.

Heavy snowfall will begin soon after this cold snap on Thursday evening. Most of south-central Indiana will be covered in a blanket of snow with the northwestern part of the forecast area, such as South Bend, projected to have upward of 10 to 15 inches.

Bloomington is expected to see between 2 to 4 inches of snowfall by Friday morning, when the snow is expected to stop. But that doesn't mean the storm will have ended, as high winds and extreme wind chill will last all the way into Saturday night. On Friday and Saturday, wind gusts are expected to be around 35 to 40 miles per hour in the Bloomington area. With wind gusts of this magnitude, travelers should expect some snow drifting and blowing, which can greatly impact driving visibility.

The National Weather Service's Indianapolis office cautions people to adjust travel times this week to avoid the times of heavy snowfall, whether that means leaving 12 to 24 hours earlier or later than initially planned. If travel is absolutely necessary, you should keep a winter storm preparedness kit in your vehicle, including a blanket, cellphone and charger, non-perishable food items and a shovel.

While the daily temperatures will be in the single digits, harsh wind chills throughout this week will make outside feel somewhere between -15 to -30 degrees. The NWS warns of potential danger if someone is underdressed outdoors, as "wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes," according to a recent weather advisory. Hypothermia is also listed as a potential hazard for these conditions.

People should stay vigilant and keep updated on the latest forecasts.

Overnight shelters, warming stations in Bloomington, Ellettsville open this weekend

Due to the incoming freezing temperatures and harsh winds, Monroe County Emergency Management will open several warming centers for the weekend.

Warming centers will be open Friday through Monday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:

Bloomington Fire Department Station Headquarters, 226 College Avenue

Bloomington Fire Department Station 2, 209 S Fairfield Road

Ellettsville Fire Station, 5080 W. State Road 46

Monroe Fire Protection District, 5081 North Old State Road 37

Those experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek overnight shelter by contacting Friend’s Place, 919 S. Rogers St., at 812-332-1444 or Wheeler Mission, 215 S. Westplex Ave., at 812-333-1905. The Shalom Community Center, located at 620 S. Walnut St., will proceed with normal operating hours Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, Shalom will be open 8 a.m.-noon. The community center will remain open on Sunday, Christmas Day, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and serve lunch.

Residents can reach out to these local service providers or call 211 to locate additional resources: