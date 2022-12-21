ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Bloomington to get 2-4 inches of snowfall by this weekend as part of Indiana winter storm

By Rachel Smith, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMHUw_0jq3U6Yd00

Most of central Indiana, including Bloomington, will have a white Christmas — but with freezing temperatures and biting winds, meteorologists don't recommend staying outdoors long enough to build a snowman or sled down any hills.

On Thursday, sometime between 5 and 8 p.m., a cold front will sweep through the Bloomington area, immediately dropping outdoor temperatures by at least 30 degrees. This drastic chill is expected to freeze any rain or drizzle that happened earlier in the day, making travel difficult.

Heavy snowfall will begin soon after this cold snap on Thursday evening. Most of south-central Indiana will be covered in a blanket of snow with the northwestern part of the forecast area, such as South Bend, projected to have upward of 10 to 15 inches.

Bloomington is expected to see between 2 to 4 inches of snowfall by Friday morning, when the snow is expected to stop. But that doesn't mean the storm will have ended, as high winds and extreme wind chill will last all the way into Saturday night. On Friday and Saturday, wind gusts are expected to be around 35 to 40 miles per hour in the Bloomington area. With wind gusts of this magnitude, travelers should expect some snow drifting and blowing, which can greatly impact driving visibility.

District 62:Recount confirms Hall victory over Githens; but 17 ballots remain lost

The National Weather Service's Indianapolis office cautions people to adjust travel times this week to avoid the times of heavy snowfall, whether that means leaving 12 to 24 hours earlier or later than initially planned. If travel is absolutely necessary, you should keep a winter storm preparedness kit in your vehicle, including a blanket, cellphone and charger, non-perishable food items and a shovel.

While the daily temperatures will be in the single digits, harsh wind chills throughout this week will make outside feel somewhere between -15 to -30 degrees. The NWS warns of potential danger if someone is underdressed outdoors, as "wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes," according to a recent weather advisory. Hypothermia is also listed as a potential hazard for these conditions.

People should stay vigilant and keep updated on the latest forecasts.

Overnight shelters, warming stations in Bloomington, Ellettsville open this weekend

Due to the incoming freezing temperatures and harsh winds, Monroe County Emergency Management will open several warming centers for the weekend.

Warming centers will be open Friday through Monday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Bloomington Fire Department Station Headquarters, 226 College Avenue
  • Bloomington Fire Department Station 2, 209 S Fairfield Road
  • Ellettsville Fire Station, 5080 W. State Road 46
  • Monroe Fire Protection District, 5081 North Old State Road 37

Those experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek overnight shelter by contacting Friend’s Place, 919 S. Rogers St., at 812-332-1444 or Wheeler Mission, 215 S. Westplex Ave., at 812-333-1905. The Shalom Community Center, located at 620 S. Walnut St., will proceed with normal operating hours Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, Shalom will be open 8 a.m.-noon. The community center will remain open on Sunday, Christmas Day, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and serve lunch.

Residents can reach out to these local service providers or call 211 to locate additional resources:

  • Beacon/Shalom Community Center: 812-334-5728, 620 S. Walnut St.
  • New Hope Family Shelter: 812-334-9840, 301 W. Second St.
  • Amethyst House: 812-336-2812 (men’s house) or 812-336-2666 (women’s house).
  • Middle Way House: (24-hour crisis line) 812-336-0846, 338 S. Washington St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
korncountry.com

More snow is possible for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘We’ve been very lucky,’ officials say caution still needed 48 hours after storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– About 48 hours after Winter Storm Elliott rolled through the Wabash Valley, officials are issuing reminders for drivers to continue to use caution on the roadways. Crews have continued to work on snow-covered streets around the area as conditions have continued to improve, but Greene County emergency management director Roger Axe […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Will Indiana see blizzard conditions?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As this next winter storm approaches, the wind will become an issue. People often associate heavy snow with blizzards; however, blizzard warnings center around reduced visibility and gusty winds along with any sort of snowfall. On Wednesday night, a blizzard warning was set to run from...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update

INDIANAPOLIS — The main threat from this winter storm will transition from snow to bitter cold. Most of central Indiana will end up with a couple of inches of snow. There will be some higher totals east and southeast. However we will all be dealing with blowing and drifting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Indiana National Guard activated ahead of potential blizzard-like storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard ahead of a significant winter storm that is bearing down on the state with frigid temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions set to arrive Thursday. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security stated the winter storm “has the potential […]
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley winter storm coverage blog

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a blast of arctic air coming through the area combined with snowfall expected, Thursday night and most of Friday are expected to be messy in the Wabash Valley. WTWO/WAWV will have team coverage throughout the valley as the weather comes through heading into the Christmas weekend. This page will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
iheart.com

Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!

At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy