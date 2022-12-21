SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois House has passed new laws to help combat the increase in carjacking’s and vehicle thefts across the state. Legislation passed earlier in 2022 will ensure that victims of carjacking’s are not liable for costs and fines associated with impounding a vehicle that was stolen or hijacked, as long as a police report was filed in a timely fashion. More grants and financial support will also be coming to law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those engaging in vehicle theft or carjacking.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO