Last week’s winter weather travel mess is lingering like a vicious hangover into this week, and the headaches have been migraine-proportioned for Southwest Airlines. According to flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 3,900 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9:50 PM CT on Monday and almost 8,200 flights had been delayed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO