AXS TV Announces Partnership With NJPW To Air Exclusive Coverage Of Wrestle Kingdom 17

AXS TV announced, via a press release, that they have continued their partnership with NJPW this 2023 and will air exclusive coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10PM ET immediately following IMPACT Wrestling's flagship show. It was also mentioned on the press release that AXS TV has acquired 45 new episodes of NJPW's weekly series, kicking off with 5 weeks of Wrestle Kingdom 17.
AEW Announces Two More Matches For This Wednesday's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that this coming Wednesday's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Wardlow, Bryan Danielson face "All Ego" Ethan Page in Singles action and reigning AEW World Trios Champion Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) face The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega) in match 6 of their ongoing Best Of 7 Series for the AEW World Trios Championships, which is a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Bryan Danielson vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page Announced For AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash

You can officially pencil in a big singles showdown for this year's All Elite Wrestling "New Year's Smash" year-end event. During a promo segment on this week's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 holiday-themed edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, a big match was officially announced for next week's show.
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The TV Tapings took place before last night's Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Dralistico battling Blake Christian in a one-on-one match in the show's main event.
