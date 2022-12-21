Read full article on original website
Thousands in Jackson lose running water on Christmas after freezing temps strain system
Jackson residents are with little or no water on Christmas after several days of subfreezing temperatures strained the troubled water system. The post Thousands in Jackson lose running water on Christmas after freezing temps strain system appeared first on Mississippi Today.
Extreme cold weather stretches U.S. homeless shelters’ capacity
(Reuters) – City officials and outreach workers across the United States were rushing to get people off the streets this week, turning sites such as libraries and arenas into shelters to mitigate a humanitarian crisis caused by freezing weather and an influx of migrants. Chicago’s Department of Family and...
More migrants dropped off outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
