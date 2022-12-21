Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Iowa DOT: I-35 from Des Moines to Iowa-Minnesota border ‘travel not advised’
(ABC 6 News) – Blizzard conditions continue to increase across the area as blowing and drifting snow along with zero visibility is leading to many highways becoming hazardous for motorists. The Iowa Department of Transportation says “travel is not advised” on I-35 from Des Moines north to the Iowa-Minnesota...
KAAL-TV
Interstate 35 closed from Albert Lea to Iowa state line
(ABC 6 News) – Southbound Interstate 35 at Albert Lea will be closing at 4 p.m., because whiteout conditions have forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close the highway in north Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. At Albert Lea, motorists will be unable to travel...
KAAL-TV
Holiday Blizzard Aftermath
( ABC 6 News ) – The sun might be shining but that doesn’t mean the frigid weather is gone. In the northern part of the hawkeye state, Iowa Dot officials say there is still a concern for anyone who needs to travel this weekend—mainly due to high winds and snow drifting on the roads, causing limited visibility.
KAAL-TV
DoorDash suspends operations across parts of Minnesota, Iowa due to winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – DoorDash announced on Thursday they have activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of Minnesota and Iowa until at least Saturday. The precautionary measure comes as the winter storm will bring blizzard conditions to the area leading to hazardous, if not impossible...
KAAL-TV
Iowa DOT closes stretch of US 69 south of Forest City due to blowing snow, low visibility
(ABC 6 News) – Blizzard conditions are leading to hazardous travel across the area with the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) closing a stretch of US 69 in northern Iowa. The Iowa DOT has closed US 69 south of Forest City between Garner and Belmond. The Iowa DOT...
KAAL-TV
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, rejecting her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. In a...
KAAL-TV
Fraud trial delayed for ex-owner of grain processing company
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi,...
KAAL-TV
West Virginia plant to make batteries for US energy grid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia, creating at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. Massachusetts-based Form Energy...
KAAL-TV
Interstate 90 closing in parts of South Dakota
(ABC 6 News) – The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed east and westbound lanes Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls, extremely serious weather conditions. Due to continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, along with ongoing issues with stranded motorists, SDDOT anticipates...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Health System reveals top baby names chosen for 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Health System revealed on Thursday the top baby names chosen for 2022. Henry, is the top boy’s name chosen throughout all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The top girl’s name is Emma. Meanwhile, Oliver, is the...
KAAL-TV
Trial: Expert disputes Lake’s claim over her gov’s race loss
PHOENIX (AP) — An expert testifying at Republican Kari Lake’s trial challenging her defeat in Arizona governor’s race said Thursday that her claims about the impact of Election Day lines and voter disenfranchisement on the outcome weren’t backed by evidence. Kenneth Mayer, a political science professor...
KAAL-TV
National Guard called on to assist stranded motorists in SW Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has issued Executive Order 22-33 declaring a peacetime emergency and providing National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in Southwestern Minnesota. “Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesotan deserves a...
KAAL-TV
Mississippi police kill woman holding hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the...
Comments / 1