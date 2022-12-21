Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Midland murder case
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department made an arrest in a Capital Murder case from earlier this month. Officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for the killing of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims at The Ranch Apartments on December 17. Police say they found the two victims dead with gunshot wounds in the apartment […]
Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.
Texas DPS Says These 12 People Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest of murder suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left two people dead. The incident occurred at The Ranch Apartments on December 17- investigators said Anjaya Saddler and Decamren Sims were shot and killed […]
Odessans still seeking answers from city council about firing of city employees
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila talks with CBS7′s Jakob Brandenburg about his commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs. A dedicated volunteer spends her retirement helping those who are less fortunate. CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 12/22/22 - clipped version. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022...
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims. This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and...
Odessa woman killed in Christmas day crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman killed in a crash on Christmas Day has been identified as 47-year-old Aracelli Villa, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Troopers responded to the crash around 7:05 a.m. on December 25 on Loop 338, about 1.5 miles south of Odessa. Investigators said a Volkswagen Jetta […]
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
Airline Crossing management issues statement on water situation
MIDLAND, Texas — Airline Crossing residents have been without water for multiple days as of Dec. 26. Several residents spoke with NewsWest 9 on Dec. 23, telling us that not only was there no water but that calls to management had gone unanswered. We reached out to the management,...
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
Man arrested after hitting and killing person with car
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded on December 20th to a car versus pedestrian crash in the area of Oil Field Drive and North County Road West. Investigators say that 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking northbound on the east shoulder of North County Road West, when he was hit by a white […]
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
Monahans police put out “BOLO” alert for missing child
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department is now looking for a missing child, and wants you to help. The department put out a “Be-On-The-Lookout” alert for 14-year-old Michael Gros. The alert went out around 2:00 pm on Friday, December 23. Gros is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown […]
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
Casa of West Texas is looking for help with foster kids
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Child Protective Services is getting overwhelmed, which means kids in foster care get pushed to the side. That can all change with a court-appointed special advocate or a casa worker for children who need an advocate. Since Covid hit, Casa of West Texas has been trying to...
Free vaccines for new dogs
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For any families that welcomed a new puppy into their homes this Christmas, Fix West Texas wants to help you! Fix West Texas is offering free first vaccinations for puppies and dogs this Friday, December 30, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at their building, located at 5023 Princeton Avenue. The group is […]
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
