NFL Draft 2023: Help for Giants secondary while Jets, Eagles upgrade offense in latest 1st-round mock

Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Should the Eagles start Jalen Hurts against the Saints if he is not 100 percent?
ARLINGTON, Texas – Before Saturday’s game between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stood beside quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. From training camp to practices and through the regular season to that moment, the two have shared ideas and went over the game plan.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow rewards his offensive line with epic Christmas gifts
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line apparently had a very Merry Christmas, courtesy of quarterback Joe Burrow, who gifted each lineman and a guest a cruise.
Quincy Carrier reaffirms Browns need a dome; says ownership will be looking at the offense in final weeks
Quincy Carrier joined Earl Da Pearl on a Tuesday edition on ‘Overtime’ to go over the argument on a Browns dome stadium, and where the personnel’s focus will be in the last two games.
Washington State set to hire Ben Arbuckle as OC, source says
Ben Arbuckle, who at 27 will become the youngest primary coordinator in the Power 5, is set to join the Cougars from Western Kentucky, a source said.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson to miss Dallas return due to injury
A sore right hip will sideline Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson during his first visit in Dallas since departing in free agency last summer.
What Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return would mean to an injury-shredded team trying to clinch No. 1 seed
It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
