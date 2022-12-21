NFL Draft 2023: Help for Giants secondary while Jets, Eagles upgrade offense in latest 1st-round mock

It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.

DALLAS, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO