Human remains found on Indian hill road, officials work to identify the deceased

Potter County Sherriff deputies respond to a call reporting human remains found at approximately 4:40 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road.

A sheriff's office news release on Tuesday stated that the remains cannot be positively identified at this time, but officials are working to do so.

According to the sheriff's office, the remains were reported by utility contractors after being found in an isolated area away from normal travel by utility contractors.

No foul play is suspected in the death at this time. More information will be released after the deceased has been identified and the next of kin have been notified.