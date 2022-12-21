ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip Mayer to lead Tyson’s Blountsville facility

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tyson Foods has named Philip Mayer plant manager of its Blountsville poultry processing facility. Mayer brings over a decade of experience in poultry production to oversee all daily operations, focusing on maximizing, safety, productivity, quality and stewardship.

An Alabama native, Mayer began his career at the Tyson Albertville facility in 2011. He worked in various roles and departments during his five-year tenure and then transitioned to a position outside the company within the poultry industry.

“I’m thrilled to be back with Tyson Foods. It feels like coming home after being away for too long,” said Mayer. “I look forward to building on the successes of the Blountsville facility and using our platform to positively impact the lives of our team members and our community.”

The Blountsville facility employs 609 team members and paid more than $34 million in wages and compensation during its 2022 fiscal year, raising its hourly wages to at least $16.20 an hour for first shift and $18.20 for second shift this past year.  Additionally, both the Albertville and Blountsville facilities recently moved to a four-day work week. This shift is consistent for all salaried and hourly positions and is intended to improve work-life balance while boosting productivity and offering operational efficiencies. Each facility runs three shifts, every Monday-Thursday.

In early December, Tyson Foods said thank you once again to more than 90,000 hourly team members across the U.S. by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts over the past year. Interested applicants can visit www.tysonfoods.com/careers to learn more about Tyson’s career paths.

