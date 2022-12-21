ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Parson: Why I signed with Mississippi State football in the SEC

By Chris Parson
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
The Tennessean has asked its 2022 Dandy Dozen members to write in their own words why they signed with the school of their choosing. Ravenwood senior Chris Parson signed with Mississippi State and remained committed after coach Mike Leach's recent death.

Here is why he s signing with Mississippi State, in his own words:

It is understood that the recruiting process can be a lot for a high schooler, but for me the recruiting process was truly a blessing and a period of time I will never forget.

I was recruited by many programs, but I am truly excited to be signing with Mississippi State University.

I chose Mississippi State because I felt like it was a great opportunity to showcase my talents, playing in the toughest conference for one of the greatest football coaches ever. Mississippi State’s system is quarterback friendly and it allows the quarterback to have full control of the offense.

My coaches at Ravenwood gave me a lot of responsibility as far as putting our team in the best position to succeed during my time in high school, so having to make checks and audibles within an offense on the collegiate level was something I knew I would love to do.

Mississippi State is in the Southeastern Conference, where the best football is played.

After decommitting from my previous school, I felt like it would be crazy for me to pass up the opportunity to play against the best competition week in and week out. Mississippi State’s staff is also really big on education.

During my visits they would sit me down and go over a plan for me to maximize my time in college so I could graduate in three years. I could tell the staff really cared about my development from an educational standpoint, and education is something my parents and I prioritize.

Coach (Mike) Leach emphasized education as well. Coach had three degrees himself. He cared about his players excelling in the classroom just as much as he wanted them to excel on the football field.

As I stated before, I am truly thankful for this opportunity and I am thankful to be in this position.

Mississippi State has great tradition and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and give the university my all for the next three to four years!

Hail State!

The Clarion Ledger

