One begins to wonder if the character of Texas Tech’s basketball program is beginning to change. Over the past several seasons Texas Tech has made a name for itself by being probably the best defensive team in college hoops. Indeed, head coach Mark Adams revolutionized defense at the collegiate level much the way the late great Mike Leach revolutionized college football offense. Now, however, after scoring 110 points in a 110-71 victory over South Carolina State, and hitting the century mark three straight games for the first time in program history since going for 102 points against Midwestern State, 100 against SMU, and 108 against Rice in January, 1966, the Red Raiders are looking like Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV Runnin’ Rebels of the early 1990s. I keep expecting to see Adams chomping a towel on the sideline!

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO