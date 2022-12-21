Read full article on original website
Insider Rundown: Marquee QB Matchup
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina spent the holidays out here in beautiful San Diego, and as someone who once had to celebrate Christmas as a player in Detroit, I’m jealous. Carolina got the Holiday Bowl and drew No. 15 Oregon as its opponent. If you like offense, this is the game for you.
Blanton discusses Gator Bowl, baseball career at Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last football game of Stone Blanton’s freshman year should be a busy for everyone on defense who lines up close to the line of scrimmage for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Notre Dame, their Gator Bowl opponent on Friday afternoon, averages 40.5 rushes per game.
The Outrageously Unpredictable Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The questions far out-weigh the answers. By a lot. Predicting bowl games five weeks after the respective combatants last played a football game is difficult enough. Now throw in some game-altering curveballs like players declaring for the NFL draft or opting out and into the transfer portal.
Gator Bowl stories from Jacksonville
TheBigSpur arrived in Jacksonville on Monday, to begin its week-long coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football practice, leading up to the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame. Several stories have been published in the first two days. A couple are for VIP users. Most are free for everyone to read. Want...
No. 1 South Carolina women reach milestone in AP Top 25
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina maintained its hold on top of The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, reaching a milestone in the process. The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all-time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1.
Lady Vols romp in first game after break
Most of the scoreboard wasn’t operational, but the Lady Vols lit it up anyway with a 92-53 win over Wofford after a week-long hiatus from hoops. “I’m proud of our team and our focus coming off of a well-earned Christmas break,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said Tuesday. “I thought our players responded well. I thought we had a lot of energy in practice yesterday, and I thought we had really good focus to start this game. Going into this game, Wofford’s lowest offensive point total was 67. For us to keep them to 53 was a really good job by our defense.”
Today in Jacksonville: December 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina football team finished the 2022 regular season schedule with wins over top 10-ranked Tennessee and Clemson and parlayed that success into a berth in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where the No. 19 Gamecocks are set to take on No. 21 Notre Dame on Friday, December 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Four-star tight end is a major priority
This class of 2024 four star tight end from the Peach State has made multiple trips to South Carolina and is a major priority for the Gamecocks. Find out more in this VIP update.
Andrew Hines Includes Carolina In Top Twelve
South Carolina is looking to continue to stack talent at the second level with 2024 linebacker Andrew Hines.
Gamecocks turning the page at right tackle
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – A longtime starter along the offensive line won’t suit for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl. TheBigSpur’s John Whittle reported before Christmas that Dylan Wonnum intended to opt out for the game against Notre Dame. After South Carolina’s first bowl practice...
Gamecocks give back to the community with Blessings in a Backpack
JACKSONVILLE - The South Carolina football team took part in something special on Tuesday afternoon as they put together 500 bags of food that go to children in need throughout the Northeast Florida area. The Gamecocks gathered at the Sawgrass Marriott Resort and Spa to put together the bags of...
South Carolina State Yeager Shots
One begins to wonder if the character of Texas Tech’s basketball program is beginning to change. Over the past several seasons Texas Tech has made a name for itself by being probably the best defensive team in college hoops. Indeed, head coach Mark Adams revolutionized defense at the collegiate level much the way the late great Mike Leach revolutionized college football offense. Now, however, after scoring 110 points in a 110-71 victory over South Carolina State, and hitting the century mark three straight games for the first time in program history since going for 102 points against Midwestern State, 100 against SMU, and 108 against Rice in January, 1966, the Red Raiders are looking like Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV Runnin’ Rebels of the early 1990s. I keep expecting to see Adams chomping a towel on the sideline!
Former SC State women’s basketball coach receives 6-digit payout after lawsuit
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A former women’s basketball coach at South Carolina State University has gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund after she sued the school and its former athletic director earlier this year. In the lawsuit filed in March of 2022,...
Charlotte leaders say Tepper talks on entertainment district, stadium unaffected by Rock Hill fight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte city government leaders offered a collective shrug of the shoulders last week in response to the resolution of a bankruptcy filing and multiple lawsuits around David Tepper’s abandoned Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. Judge Karen B. Owens agreed to approve the settlement plan pending some tweaks, signaling the close of a nine-month ordeal that proved costly for all sides financially and reputationally.
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update
In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
Pub to exit Riverwalk in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Brass Tap’s days in Rock Hill are numbered. National Restaurant Properties has listed the lease and assets for that space in the Riverwalk mixed-use development for $325,000. It is at 819 Terrace Park. “We tried to salvage it, but we just have to...
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
With the temperature sitting at 20 degrees during kickoff, Carolina set a franchise record in rushing yards and total yards to defeat Detroit. Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of customers were without power Saturday due to Duke Energy blackouts...
