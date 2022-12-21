National Signing Day Profile: Bryce Cohoon

Player : Bryce Cohoon

Position : Wide Receiver

Height/Weight : 6-2, 180 lbs

School : Maize High (KS)

Notable Offers : Air Force, Army

Quote : "I just feel like in the short amount of time I was in contact with the coaches, the relationship got built super fast," Cohoon said. "I feel like it was the right fit for me with all the players, how they treated me and how they made it feel like it's the right place to be. I wasn't really thinking about it too much during the visit. I was just kind of taking it all in. After the visit, me and my family just say down and talked about all of the pros and cons of Syracuse. We came to the decision there were way too many pros to turn down the opportunity."

Evaluation : Bryce Cohoon is one of the fastest receivers in the 2023 class. He has the ability to stretch the defense and allow his teammates to work underneath. This can put a tremendous amount of pressure on opposing defenses. Combine that with Cohoon's size and route running ability, and the Orange has a potential dynamic weapon to utilize in the passing game. The next step for Cohoon is working on his blocking so he can get on the field early in his collegiate career.

