ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Governor DeSantis Names Three To Appeals Court

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RZvL_0jq3SUCK00 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed a Hillsborough County circuit judge and two Orlando-area circuit judges to seats on the new 6th District Court of Appeal.

DeSantis tapped Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith and Judges Jonathan Mize and Keith White of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties.

The Legislature this year approved a plan (HB 7027) that added the 6th District Court of Appeal and revised the jurisdictions of the 1st District Court of Appeal, the 2nd District Court of Appeal, and the 5th District Court of Appeal.

In the news: Florida AG Moody Denounces Biden For “Breaking Down The Border”

The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, with DeSantis appointing judges to fill vacant positions amid the shuffling of the courts. The 6th District Court of Appeal, which will be based in Polk County , will hear cases from the 9th, 10th, and 20th judicial circuits — an area that includes Orange, Osceola, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee counties.

Smith and three other candidates for appointment to the new court drew a legal challenge because they did not live in the 6th District’s jurisdiction.

But the Florida Supreme Court ruled last week that a residency requirement “attaches at the time of appointment,” not when candidates are put forward by judicial nominating commissions.

DeSantis makes appointments from lists of candidates nominated by the commissions. A news release Tuesday from DeSantis’ office listed Smith as being from Lakeland, which is within the new court’s jurisdiction.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 7

keep it real 7
4d ago

More and more people are REALLY getting sick of Deathsatan and MAGAS, GD RUSSIAN MEDIA IS PRAISING DEATHSATAN NOW ,

Reply(3)
7
Related
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues

Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Here's a look at the new laws taking effect in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A lobbying ban, health screenings for newborns, and a portion of the massive property insurance reform lawmakers recently approved take effect in just a few days … And that’s not all. ﻿Here’s a look at the new laws you can expect to see in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Supreme Court Says No New Judges Needed

Florida lawmakers in 2023 should not add more judgeships and should consider trimming some, the state Supreme Court said Thursday as it made annual recommendations. The Supreme Court said, “we certify no need for additional county court, circuit court, or district court of appeal judgeships.”
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Who Wields the Most Powerful Tool in State Politics?

A GOP official chuckled at a question I posed. Why would the far right try so hard to take over local party apparatuses. Aren’t these intra-party battles just ego flexes when people should focus on real elections? “The Republican Party is a powerful tool,” replied Jonathan Martin, Lee County Republican Party chair at the time.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S.  Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
149K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy