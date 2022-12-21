Read full article on original website
A Year in Review: A Tale of Two States
Perhaps the real story of 2022 is a tale of two states: a Democrat machine-led north Jersey and a conservative (and GOP winning) South Jersey (below the Driscoll Bridge.) Therein lies the problem for the NJGOP. Yes, there was good news for the NJGOP in 2022: Republicans held onto their...
Assemblywoman Timberlake Examines the Racial Wealth Gap on State of Affairs
Asw. Britnee N. Timberlake (D) – NJ, Chair, Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee, sits down with Steve Adubato to discuss the racial wealth gap and the power dynamic between corporations and citizens. Recorded 9/20/22. Steve Adubato asks Asw. Timberlake about legislation called the community wealth preservation program and...
