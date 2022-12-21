Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
HedgeUp Aims to Provide Access to a Wide Range of Investments like eToro.
Most existing cryptocurrencies offer one unique concept and a slew of products expected in the blockchain industry—NFTs, DeFi, DAO, and P2P gaming. But HedgeUp aims to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto investors, and the key to that is a slew of new alternative investment products. What Are...
ffnews.com
Global Blockchain Payments Wallet, Centbee, Raises $1 Million Pre-Series a Funding from Ayre Ventures
Blockchain payments company, Centbee, announced today that it has closed its pre-Series A round with entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Ventures (www.Ayre.Group). Ayre Ventures first invested in Centbee in 2019. Speaking on the new raise, Ayre said, “My faith in Centbee has been rewarded through Angus and Lorien’s ongoing...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies
“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
CoinTelegraph
FTX paid $12M retainer to a New York law firm before bankruptcy filing
Defunct crypto exchange FTX paid a retainer of $12 million to bankruptcy lawyers as security for payment of its fees and expenses amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, shows a court filing dated Dec. 21. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP (S&C), a law firm headquartered in New York City, received $12 million...
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC
A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
crypto-economy.com
ICE Chief Asserts Crypto Will be Regulated as Securities
The head of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher has reportedly claimed that most cryptocurrencies will be regulated under the existing securities laws. The ICE Chief exec has also suggested traditional financial giants such as the New York Stock Exchange may enter “tokenized trading”. Following the implosion...
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
New York Post
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
aiexpress.io
9fin Raises $23M in Series A+ Funding
9fin, a London, UK-based supplier of an analytics platform for debt capital markets, raised $23M in Sequence A+ funding. The spherical was led by Spark Capital with participation from Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale...
cryptonewsz.com
Resolve to invest better: Smart choices for 2023 include Oryen Network (ORY) and Ripple (XRP)
Are you looking for a safe, reliable way to gain passive income in 2023 and beyond? Smart investors understand that the key to success is diversifying your portfolio and investing in digital assets. Two excellent options worth considering are Oryen Network (ORY) and Ripple (XRP). Oryen Network – Invest Now...
crowdfundinsider.com
ASEAN Survey: Digitalization Advances Financial Inclusion for Women, Micro Business Owners
The World Economic Forum has launched the ASEAN Digital Generation Report 2022, the sixth edition of the report since 2017. This year’s report “examines digital financial services, gaps in access and where businesses, governments, and civil society organizations need to improve financial inclusion.”. The report builds on insights...
cryptoglobe.com
Web3 Companies See Increase in VC Funding During Crypto Winter
Venture Capital (VC) funding hasn’t been drying up for companies working on Web3, according to a senior analyst at data and research firm PitchBook, who revealed that Web3 companies have in fact seen funding increase during the crypto winter. According to Robert Le, a senior merging research analyst at...
Comments / 0