NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers announced the deal Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time.
Bengals’ Eli Apple Bashes Patriots’ Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play’
The Cincinnati defender called out the New England quarterback after the game. The Bengals beat the Patriots on Saturday despite a strong second-half effort from New England, making for one of the better games of the day. However, the contest featured more than just heated competition between the two sides.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 16 Performances: Panthers Run Over Lions
Panthers churn out more than 300 yards rushing thanks to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win. Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
Steelers Stars Pay Tribute to Franco Harris With No. 32 Jerseys
The Pro Football Hall of Famer died earlier this week, prompting tributes from around the football world. View the original article to see embedded media. On a day of celebration and mourning for the Steelers franchise, current Pittsburgh players did their part to pay tribute to the late, great Franco Harris.
Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
Chiefs Give Coach Andy Reid a Cheeseburger for Christmas
Reid guided Kansas City to its seventh consecutive AFC West title this season, and was rewarded with a tasty gift. It’s a common thought during the holidays: What do you get the person who has everything?. Chiefs players might have asked themselves that question this week when deciding on...
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
Don’t punish the Chiefs’ QB just because he’s been this good for five years now. No one deserves the MVP award more than him. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Geno Smith
The Seahawks-Chiefs game is for more than just playoff positioning. When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about. On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up...
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension
Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on...
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Says He Could Lead Jets to Playoffs As Quarterback
The former NFL quarterback turned analyst believes he could bring the magic touch to end the franchise’s playoff drought. It’s been a little more than five years since Dan Orlovsky hung up his cleats and retired from the NFL. Orlovksy, who was taken in the fifth round by...
Paul Allen Calls Vikings’ 61-Yard Field Goal to Beat Giants on Last Play
Another week, another white-knuckle Minnesota victory. View the original article to see embedded media. If Vikings fans were hoping for a stress-free Christmas Eve against the Giants, they didn’t get what they wanted. Such is life in Minnesota this season. But once more, the Vikings found a way to...
Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Sixers guard James Harden can opt out of his contract after the season, and he may choose to do so and return to the team where he emerged as a superstar.
Report: Giants Sign Former Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto
San Francisco has made its first move after missing out on Carlos Correa. After losing Carlos Correa abruptly to the Mets, the Giants rebounded by bringing in a different Scott Boras client. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports San Francisco is signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract....
