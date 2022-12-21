ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

NBCMontana

Watch out for snow plows

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallery: Subzero temperatures across Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A cold snap across Montana is causing subzero temperatures. Viewers sent in their winter weather photos, ranging from frost inside houses to snowy sceneries and eggs freezing outside. Share Your Photos and Videos: https://NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
BISMARCK, ND
Fairfield Sun Times

Outages reported in Flathead County as cold weather hits the state

KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Electric Cooperative reported thousands in Flathead County were without power as cold temperatures swept over the state. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Flathead Electric Twitter posted crews were responding to reports of outages in Lakeside down to Rollins. As of 2:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 22,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana will have a flu Christmas

The temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise in Montana — so are the cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Coupled with the now constant burden of COVID-19, the Treasure State is fighting what public health experts call a “tripledemic” — three viruses that are jamming hospitals and taxing the immune […] The post Montana will have a flu Christmas appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Male mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is set to close male mountain lion hunting in one unit on Saturday. Officials say Hunting District 410 will close a half an hour after sunset, except for Limited License holders, due to meeting the mountain lion quota. For more information,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Moment Special: Memorable stories of 2022

MISSOULA, Mont. — We're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments of the year. Each week, Kevin Maki shares a glimpse of what makes our state so special. Here are some of our favorite Montana Moments from 2022. So many proud Montanans have opened their hearts...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Flathead NF awards campground special use permits

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest is awarding two campground concession special use permits to operate and maintain forest recreation facilities on the Flathead National Forest. Officials say the Parting Waters Adventures, Inc. and Big Sky Recreation, LLC will start site operation in 2023. The special use permits...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
MISSOULA, MT
KRMG

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Plenty of opportunities to ski this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are plenty of opportunities to ski in Montana this holiday weekend. On the state line with Idaho at Interstate 90, Lookout will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It has 43 inches at the summit and 31 at the base. Four new inches have fallen in the last 3 days. Four of five lifts are running, including the new Eagle Peak quad chair lift.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Christmas lights around Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Merry Christmas from everyone at NBC Montana! Our NBC MT Sky Team took to the skies above Missoula to shoot Christmas lights.
MISSOULA, MT

