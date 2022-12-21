Read full article on original website
Child support changes mean families receiving cash assistance may see higher payments
LANSING, Mich. – Some Michigan parents who receive cash assistance will see increases in child support paid to them under a policy change enabled by the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget allows low-income families that are receiving both cash assistance and child support to receive an...
Whitmer OKs expansion of Michigan’s tuition free college program
A chance to improve a statewide tuition-free college program and create a better job market by way of revising the Michigan Reconnect Grant Act could soon be a reality after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a pair of bipartisan bills looking to make that happen. House Bills 6129 and...
Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters
hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Michigan
(Stacker) - Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Eligible Michigan families to receive at least $95 more in food assistance
To continue to help with the high cost of groceries, all Michigan families eligible for food assistance again can expect extra help this month ahead of the holidays. Michigan families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
Whitmer wishes Michigan troops a happy holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called deployed troops from Michigan to wish them a happy holiday. She spoke to the Michigan National Guard (MING) which is actively deployed around the world. That included Airmen currently serving in Guantanamo Bay and Djibouti, Soldiers serving in Arizona and Texas, and Soldiers deployed to Maryland in support of U.S. Cyber Command.
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
Mega Millions results for 12/23/22; did anyone win the $510 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from the grand prize and two players won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $510 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday Dec. 23. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 27...
Whitmer activates state emergency operations center
The Operations Center helps the State of Michigan coordinate with local governments and assists them with utility repair, road crews, warming centers and more.
Last of 7 Michigan defendants sentenced for nationwide wire fraud conspiracy targeting Walmart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The last of seven defendants were sentenced for a retail theft and wire fraud scheme that was executed at hundreds of Walmart stores in 38 states. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced the leader of the conspiracy, Adarius Ferguson, of Benton Harbor, to 144 months in prison.
Christmas Eve travel conditions remain poor across West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — This holiday weekend snowstorm continues Saturday with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. There are also numerous church, business and event closures due to the weather conditions. Check...
Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released 34 transcripts this week that they compiled throughout their investigation, including interviews with three Michigan Republican leaders tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The committee released transcripts of testimony from Ryan Kelley, former GOP […] The post Jan. 6 committee releases testimony of Ryan Kelley, two fake Michigan electors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard!. It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us. And if you're someone who actually likes winter in Michigan-- well good for you!. I am...
Family gets answers in 2018 Bath Township homicide
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a bittersweet Christmas for the family of a hunter killed in Bath Township. Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun...
Will my packages arrive before Christmas?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As Michigan and the rest of the nation battle a winter storm just days before Christmas, the question remains: Will packages be delivered before the 25th? Despite the weather, USPS says crews are still working to deliver mail and packages. Or at least trying to. In a statement, USPS says “Our […]
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
Closings reported in West Michigan on Saturday Dec. 24
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Saturday Dec. 24. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
