Glendale police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting man after argument will not be charged

AZFamily
Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed jogger in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a jogger earlier this month in Glendale. Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Glenn Drive near the intersection of 59th and Glendale avenues. Investigators said a man told officers he had been out on a run when he was confronted and pushed by Jerome Pipkins, who then stabbed him with a knife. It’s unclear how seriously he had been hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot to death at west Phoenix 7-Eleven store, no suspect arrested
PHOENIX - No suspects have been found after a man was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix overnight. Officers say the shooting happened near 75th Avenue and Camelback, and it's still unclear what led up to the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to...
AZFamily
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a Loop 101 off-ramp in the West Valley last week. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson was arrested Monday in the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Nichole Cortez of Peoria. Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, Cortez was found dead about 50 feet in front of her gold Mitsubishi Galant sedan that was partially blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and the hazard lights were flashing.
12news.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of convenience store customer
PHOENIX — A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department. A customer at a 7-Eleven was shot and killed Tuesday, just after midnight near 75 Avenue and Camelback Road, police said. Investigators looked at the store's...
YAHOO!
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Peoria near Loop 101 ramp, DPS says
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that left a Peoria woman dead last week. Around 2:40 a.m. Dec. 19, troopers responded to a report of the body of a woman lying next to a parked vehicle in the middle of the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The car had its doors open and its hazard lights on, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
YAHOO!
Police search for a suspect in the stabbing of a man in Phoenix
Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a man on Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man suffering a stab wound....
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas in Phoenix that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 25 and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken...
KTAR.com
2 killed in separate shootings Sunday night in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Two people were killed and another was injured in two separate shootings in Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the first incident near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue around 9:40 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning. They found a man in the...
12news.com
Double shooting in south Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital on Christmas night. Around 10:14 p.m. Sunday night, officers were called to the area of 45th Street and Broadway Road for reports of multiple shots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead, 3 hurt following north Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A crash in north Phoenix left a man dead and three others seriously hurt, police said. The two-car collision near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Investigators say a car tried to make a left turn from El Cortez Place...
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
AZFamily
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by truck in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man has died after being hit by a truck in central Phoenix late Monday night. Officers were called out to the area of 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 9 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Martinez who had been hit by a truck while he was running along Buckeye Road. Police rushed Martinez to the hospital where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix shooting leaves man critically injured, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials visited the area at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a shooting call and found a man with a gunshot wound behind a nearby business. The man, who...
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killed
GILBERT, Ariz. - On the night of Christmas Day, tragedy struck in Gilbert, Arizona. At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a vehicle that had crashed into a home near Recker and Warner Roads.
AZFamily
‘I should have killed him a long time ago:’ Man admits to murdering stepfather in Gilbert on Christmas, docs say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family early Tuesday revealed that the 48-year-old man accused of murdering his stepfather after returning from a Christmas dinner admitted the crime to Gilbert officers. Per those documents, Gilbert police were first called out to a report of a suspicious...
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car. Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
