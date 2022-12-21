Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Bengals Left Tackle Out For Season
The protector hurt his knee in Sunday’s win over New England.
Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. One of the most talked-about events of the game happened on a play that didn’t count. The controversy happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 22-12. There, New England quarterback Mac Jones attempting to avoid a sack by Bengals safety Read more... The post Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Central Illinois Proud
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 16 Performances: Panthers Run Over Lions
Panthers churn out more than 300 yards rushing thanks to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win. Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
Central Illinois Proud
Chiefs Give Coach Andy Reid a Cheeseburger for Christmas
Reid guided Kansas City to its seventh consecutive AFC West title this season, and was rewarded with a tasty gift. It’s a common thought during the holidays: What do you get the person who has everything?. Chiefs players might have asked themselves that question this week when deciding on...
Central Illinois Proud
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
Central Illinois Proud
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
Don’t punish the Chiefs’ QB just because he’s been this good for five years now. No one deserves the MVP award more than him. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Central Illinois Proud
McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury
The defensive tackle has missed the last few games with a high ankle sprain. Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.
Central Illinois Proud
Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Geno Smith
The Seahawks-Chiefs game is for more than just playoff positioning. When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about. On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up...
Central Illinois Proud
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Says He Could Lead Jets to Playoffs As Quarterback
The former NFL quarterback turned analyst believes he could bring the magic touch to end the franchise’s playoff drought. It’s been a little more than five years since Dan Orlovsky hung up his cleats and retired from the NFL. Orlovksy, who was taken in the fifth round by...
Central Illinois Proud
Nickelodeon Knows Cartoons. Now, It Knows Football and Golf, Too.
The kids television channel now broadcasts graphics-filled NFL games. It hosts a wacky football highlights show. It even held a golf competition. Which sports will it Nickify next?. On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied...
