WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
WSLS
Congested area due to disabled tractor-trailer cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. As of 9:31 p.m., authorities said the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 139.2.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City opens warming shelter
The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
Danville man killed in Halifax County crash
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday in Halifax County. Charles D. Hendricks, 57, died at the scene. Virginia State Police responded at 7:16 a.m. December 20 to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. Police say the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Route 58 and saw Hendricks walking in the road. The driver couldn’t avoid hitting Hendricks, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.
wfxrtv.com
Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst and Nelson Co. firefighters respond to house fire
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department reports they are currently aiding firefighters from Nelson County to fight a house fire. Firefighters say the fire is off Morse Place. It is unclear if there were any injuries associated with the fire.
NRVNews
Man arrested in connection with two hit-and-runs
A Christiansburg man believed connected to two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the 400 block of College Avenue in...
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County road closures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
