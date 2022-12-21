Read full article on original website
Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead
A Ukrainian drone attack on an airbase for bombers in southern Russia has left three people dead, Moscow says. Air defences shot down the drone near the Engels base, but falling debris fatally wounded three technical staff, the defence ministry said. Earlier this month, Russia accused Ukraine of a similar...
Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov dies in Indian hotel fall
Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov has been found dead at an Indian hotel, two days after a friend died during the same trip. They were visiting the eastern state of Odisha and the millionaire, who was also a local politician, had just celebrated his birthday at the hotel. Antov was...
Ukraine war: My nights are peaceful at last, after trauma of air raids
When Russia invaded her country, Veronica Ahafonova played piano to drown out the sound of the explosions. We first met the teenager in March when she and her mother were fleeing Kharkiv as refugees, leaving behind everything they knew. They were living in the dark in an overcrowded motel with the curtains shut tight in the hope that Russian bomber planes wouldn't see the building.
North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure
South Korea's military has apologised for failing to shoot down five drones that North Korea flew across their mutual border on Monday. Seoul fired warning shots and sent jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the aircraft, one of which flew close to the capital. Despite a five-hour pursuit, the...
Ukraine war: Five ways conflict could go in 2023
The conflict in Ukraine is about to enter its second calendar year. We asked several military analysts how they think events on the ground will unfold in 2023. Could it conclude in the coming year and how - on the battlefield or at the negotiating table? Or might it grind on to 2024?
Novak Djokovic: Serb lands in Australia after ban overturned
Novak Djokovic has been welcomed back into Australia almost a year after he was deported over his Covid vaccine status. Officials confirmed the 21-time Grand Slam champion, 35, had landed in the country for January's Australian Open. Serb Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, had an automatic three-year visa ban...
Iran protests: 'No going back' as unrest hits 100 days
A hundred days after they began, the longest running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution have shaken the regime, but at a heavy cost to the people. More than 500 protesters, including 69 children, have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA). Two...
Christmas off, then straight back to war
Adam Ennis didn't make it home to his family for Christmas, but he still considers himself luckier than his comrades. They slept rough in the trenches on Ukraine's front line while he enjoyed a rare day off. The 35-year-old left his garage business to join the international legion last March,...
China stages big military incursion, Taiwan says
China has staged one of its biggest incursions in the seas and skies around Taiwan, the island's government says. It said that 71 Chinese air force planes, including fighter jets and drones, had entered Taiwan's so-called air defence identification zone. The US said China's military activity was "destabilising" and undermined...
Gambia officer Sanna Fadera's sister denies he plotted coup attempt
A sister of the alleged ringleader of a failed coup attempt in The Gambia has called for his release, saying he was not involved in any plot to topple President Adama Barrow's government. Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera was arrested a week ago after the government accused him of masterminding an...
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
