Dauphin County, PA

WGAL

PPL opens warming centers

PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Warming center to open in Downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary warming center is being set up in downtown Harrisburg because of the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the Midstate. According to Dauphin County officials, the warming center will be at 309 Market Street in Downtown Harrisburg where the former Rite Aid was located. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Dauphin County

PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed in central Pa. house fire

A 54-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night after her York County home caught fire, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. at the scene of the fire, on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies at Dauphin County prison

Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon County police department participates in no-shave November

(WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are police officers raising awareness for men’s health. The Palmyra Borough Police Department participated in the No-Shave November event. Each officer donated one hundred dollars to participate. The Palmyra Borough Police Officers Association matched the money, to raise a grand total of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
