Des Moines, IA

Shantrese Skidmore
5d ago

the problem with Iowa DHS is that they are always knocking at somebody's door who doesn't necessarily need their services opposed to Knocking at somebody's door that is really harming their children they have snatched children from homes that are good homes to children and left children in unsafe homes

theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day

A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police officers shoot and kill armed 16-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute. It happened at an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side. Officers were called there at about 12:30 a.m. They found an armed 16-year-old...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Murder arrest made in Iowa architect’s 2016 death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in the 2016 death of an architect found unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell in the East Village. The Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kirk Blunck.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man allegedly assaults mother on Christmas Eve

An Adel man was arrested Friday night after allegedly assaulting his mother. Zachary Nehl Wessels, 32, of 1510 Greene St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness, obstruction of emergency communications, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with officials acts. The incident began about 9:15 p.m....
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect

DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats

A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Polk County

(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) A Fontanelle man was arrested last week on drug charges. The Adair Police Department says 41-year-old Randy Scott Shuey was arrested following a traffic stop on December 20th for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. During a search of Shuey’s vehicle, a small box with multiple pipes and a small plastic container that contained methamphetamine was located. Shuey had stated that the drugs and paraphernalia were in his friend’s camper on his property and he was going to throw them away because he did not want it on his property. Shuey was held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager

A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving

A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Arkansan allegedly threatens to rape Waukee woman

An Arkansas woman was charged with harassment Tuesday after allegedly threatening to rape a Waukee woman. Trisha Marie Pfluger, 40, of 3 Hartfield Lane, Benton, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 35000 block of Burgundy Circle in Waukee, where the victim...
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead

(Des Moines, IA) — Police now say a man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is also dead. Police say Jason Rothman shot Danielle Remily and Emma Parker to death at a home in the 26-hundred block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. Police say Rothman shot himself at a nearby park. He later died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Remily used to have a relationship.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister

A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County

Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery

An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

De Soto woman allegedly harasses ex-husband’s ex-wife

A De Soto woman was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an incident Dec. 15 in which she allegedly sent her ex-husband’s ex-wife an ambiguous text message. Amy Lorraine Frohn, 42, of 208 Locust St., De Soto, was arrested on a warrant for third-degree harassment.
DE SOTO, IA

