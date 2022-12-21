Read full article on original website
Shantrese Skidmore
5d ago
the problem with Iowa DHS is that they are always knocking at somebody's door who doesn't necessarily need their services opposed to Knocking at somebody's door that is really harming their children they have snatched children from homes that are good homes to children and left children in unsafe homes
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police officers shoot and kill armed 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute. It happened at an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side. Officers were called there at about 12:30 a.m. They found an armed 16-year-old...
ourquadcities.com
Murder arrest made in Iowa architect’s 2016 death
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in the 2016 death of an architect found unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell in the East Village. The Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kirk Blunck.
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly assaults mother on Christmas Eve
An Adel man was arrested Friday night after allegedly assaulting his mother. Zachary Nehl Wessels, 32, of 1510 Greene St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness, obstruction of emergency communications, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with officials acts. The incident began about 9:15 p.m....
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats
A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
YAHOO!
Des Moines police: Shooter in killing of mother, daughter dies of self-inflicted wound
A man who shot and killed a mother and daughter in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood, then shot himself in a nearby park, has died, police said Thursday. Police identified him as Jason Rothman, 22. Rothman broke into the home of Danielle Remily, 47, and her daughter Emma Parker, 20,...
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Fontanelle man was arrested last week on drug charges. The Adair Police Department says 41-year-old Randy Scott Shuey was arrested following a traffic stop on December 20th for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. During a search of Shuey’s vehicle, a small box with multiple pipes and a small plastic container that contained methamphetamine was located. Shuey had stated that the drugs and paraphernalia were in his friend’s camper on his property and he was going to throw them away because he did not want it on his property. Shuey was held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
theperrynews.com
Arkansan allegedly threatens to rape Waukee woman
An Arkansas woman was charged with harassment Tuesday after allegedly threatening to rape a Waukee woman. Trisha Marie Pfluger, 40, of 3 Hartfield Lane, Benton, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 35000 block of Burgundy Circle in Waukee, where the victim...
Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead
(Des Moines, IA) — Police now say a man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is also dead. Police say Jason Rothman shot Danielle Remily and Emma Parker to death at a home in the 26-hundred block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. Police say Rothman shot himself at a nearby park. He later died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Remily used to have a relationship.
theperrynews.com
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
Pieper Lewis pleads not guilty to escape charge
A Des Moines sex trafficking victim who admitted to killing her alleged rapist when she was 15, pleaded not guilty to escape charges Monday.
kniakrls.com
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
YAHOO!
Man killed in robbery, one suspect commits suicide, Des Moines police say
At least three people were involved in a robbery in MacRae Park on Monday afternoon that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, Des Moines police said. They said one of the suspects committed suicide after police tracked a car used in the robbery to a home about two miles away.
theperrynews.com
De Soto woman allegedly harasses ex-husband’s ex-wife
A De Soto woman was arrested Sunday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with an incident Dec. 15 in which she allegedly sent her ex-husband’s ex-wife an ambiguous text message. Amy Lorraine Frohn, 42, of 208 Locust St., De Soto, was arrested on a warrant for third-degree harassment.
Comments / 5