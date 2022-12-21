ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
FOX Sports

Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket

One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Can Dak Prescott carry Cowboys to a Super Bowl run? | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and are (-5) favorites (via FOX Bet Sportsbook). With Jalen Hurts out and the Cowboys prepping for the playoffs, can Dak Prescott lead them to a title? Jerry Jones said that 'we can win most games' when Dak played the way he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 'being aggressive without the turnovers.' Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Dak is not their guy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Take Justin Fields, Bears to cover against a Bills squad who cannot blow out teams | What's Wright?

The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Like many areas across the United States, Chicago will also face poor weather conditions, which impacts the game's money line and odds. While the Bills are first the AFC East and eyeing the No. 1 playoff seed, they have not won a multi-score game in two and a half months against the Pittsburgh Steelers (prior to defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 in Week 13). Nick Wright says that the Bills (-10) is too many points, then breaks down why the Bears covering is the better bet.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns

The New Orleans Saints head to Ohio to square off against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 16 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious last weekend. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, while the Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup. Here's everything...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive

Mark Warkentein, who won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in the 2008-09 season as the architect of the Denver Nuggets team that went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference Finals, has passed away. The Nuggets announced the news on Friday night, via Twitter. “The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing Read more... The post NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy