This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team
It turns out Rob Gronkowski was feeling the boredom of not playing football earlier this season. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that Gronkowski contacted the team, and he had several discussions with the future Hall of Fame tight end about him returning to the team in November.
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Dolphins’ McDaniel on LaFleur’s Class and ‘Very White Teeth’
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel go way back.
Pitt Lands Christmas Commitment from Four-Star WR DayDay Farmer
The Pitt Panthers landed their second commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Robert Smith and Chris Myers break down Panthers record rushing performance in victory over Lions
Robert Smith and Chris Myers broke down the record rushing performance from the Carolina Panthers in victory over the Detroit Lions. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard led the rushing attack that amassed 320 yards and three TD.
Gardner Minshew named Eagles starter vs. Cowboys | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Victor Cruz preview Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup. Can the Eagles win with Gardner Minshew? Craig and Victor discuss Jerry Jones' comments on Dak Prescott. Later, they break down the NFC playoff picture.
'What are we going to do?' - Micah Parsons on defense's mindset in Cowboys' victory
Micah Parsons spoke to Erin Andrews after a close victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He talked about the game going down to the wire and squeaking out a win at home.
NFL Week 16: Will Aaron Rodgers and the Packers pour it on the Dolphins on Christmas Day?
FOX Betting analyst Sammy P discusses the Week 16 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins. Find out who Sammy P likes in this Christmas Day matchup!
Can Dak Prescott carry Cowboys to a Super Bowl run? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and are (-5) favorites (via FOX Bet Sportsbook). With Jalen Hurts out and the Cowboys prepping for the playoffs, can Dak Prescott lead them to a title? Jerry Jones said that 'we can win most games' when Dak played the way he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 'being aggressive without the turnovers.' Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Dak is not their guy.
'The defense was just too much!' - Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler react to the Chiefs' victory over the Seahawks
Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler break down the impressive performance from the Kansas City Chiefs' defense in the victory against the Seahawks. Kugler and Sanchez also praised Patrick Mahomes.
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Take Justin Fields, Bears to cover against a Bills squad who cannot blow out teams | What's Wright?
The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Like many areas across the United States, Chicago will also face poor weather conditions, which impacts the game's money line and odds. While the Bills are first the AFC East and eyeing the No. 1 playoff seed, they have not won a multi-score game in two and a half months against the Pittsburgh Steelers (prior to defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 in Week 13). Nick Wright says that the Bills (-10) is too many points, then breaks down why the Bears covering is the better bet.
NBA All-Star Attends Commanders-49ers Game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is in attendance at Saturday's game between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Saints-Browns
The New Orleans Saints head to Ohio to square off against the Cleveland Browns in a Week 16 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious last weekend. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, while the Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens in their matchup. Here's everything...
NFL Week 16: Should you take Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to cover against the Seahawks?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. See who he thinks you should bet on!
NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive
Mark Warkentein, who won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in the 2008-09 season as the architect of the Denver Nuggets team that went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference Finals, has passed away. The Nuggets announced the news on Friday night, via Twitter. “The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing Read more... The post NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
