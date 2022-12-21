Read full article on original website
Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast
A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
Jailing Indonesians for shark finning in Australian waters doesn't solve the real driver – poverty
Last week, four Indonesian fishermen were convicted for taking shark fins and poaching fish in Australian waters. The four men were spotted off remote Niiwalarra/Sir Graham Moore island in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, more than 150 nautical miles inside Australia’s exclusive economic zone. But is fining them up to A$6,000 – a huge sum for these men – likely to stop sharks being killed? Hardly. The reality is, they have no capacity to pay the sum. Instead, they’ll likely serve a month or so in jail and return to Indonesia. There, they’ll face the same problem driving them into...
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
LOOK: Deep-Sea Fish Discovered Over 3 Miles Under the Sea Will Give You Nightmares
A team of Australian scientists made discovered new deep-sea fish when they ventured into unknown territory underwater. The researchers used cameras to explore the frigid sea bottom under enormous pressure, down to 3.6 miles deep. Of course, this is deeper than scuba divers and submarines can go. Dianne Bray, Senior...
Tagged California Great White Shark Dubbed ‘Tough Guy’ Spotted Near Hawaii
A tagged great white shark named Tough Guy appears to be leaving his home in Southern California and migrating into warmer Hawaiian waters. Researchers first marked Tough Guy in November 2021 and have been watching his journey around the Pacific Ocean ever since. In October, he was seen living close to the Vandenberg Air Force Base just north of Santa Barbara. And on Monday, December 19, he was spotted near the main Hawaiian Islands.
Once Devastated Pacific Reefs See Amazing Rebirth, Recovering With ‘Shocking Speed’
As remote as they were beautiful, the coral reefs around the 5 volcano tips making up the Southern Line Islands dazzled National Geographc explorers in 2009 during a visit. Remarking that they re-painted the image of what a pristine coral reef looks like—bursting with color and life—the team of the Pristine Seas Expedition had been crushed when a record-warming even in 2015 called El Niño caused mass coral die offs.
Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast
ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
Extremely Dangerous Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Ashore on South Carolina Beach
On the face of it, the Portuguese man o’ war is a breathtaking beauty, its blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float bobbing gently above the rippling ocean surface as its long, ethereal tentacles drift serenely below. Dive a little deeper, however, and you’ll find that these jellyfish impostors are nothing short of terrors of the sea.
Endangered Blue Whale Off California Coast is a Rare December Sighting
A blue whale that is rarely seen has been spotted off the coast of California, thousands of miles from where they are typically found in December. Monterey Bay Whale Watch recorded the blue whale and uploaded the video to Facebook on December 19. A humpback whale, a group of gray whales, as well as a pod of Risso's dolphins are just a few of the additional species visible in the video.
Coral Species Have Genetic Subgroups That Possess Extraordinary Tolerance to Intense Heat
The frequency and intensity of marine heat waves are increasing due to ocean warming, which is wreaking havoc on coral reefs. Tropical corals are sensitive to high temperatures and display a stress response known as bleaching when the ocean temperature rises. These corals live in symbiosis with tiny single-celled algae....
Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades
Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say. Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks' life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
Heartbreaking photos show whale migrated 3,000 miles despite broken spine
Drone footage and photos show the heartbreaking migration of an injured humpback whale named Moon.
