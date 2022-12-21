ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville Christmas lighting contest winners named

By Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago

The winners for the 2022 Christmas Lighting contest are:

City

  • 1 ST PLACE : 3919 Rhonda Court ( Wayne and Joyce Hammons)
  • 2 nd PLACE: 30 Coventry Circle (Mike and Sherry Young)3
  • 3 rd PLACE: 1935 Basham Lane (Rick and Beverly Reda)

County

  • 1 ST PLACE: 5289 Old Hwy. 48 ( Ronnie and Belinda Kenter)
  • 2 nd PLACE :2865 Hwy. 149 (Mandy Sinks)
  • 3 rd PLACE: 3576 Smith Brothers Lane ( The Easton Family)

Commercial winner

  • Little Country School House ( 840 Hwy. 76 Clarksville)

In a her gratitude, contest organizer Rita Knight commented:"I cannot thank the community enough for all of the support through the years to make the Lighting Contest last as long as it has. I really do not think mom (Ann Marshbanks) ever dreamed when she started this contest it would last so many years but with each and every year she loved it more.

"We would like to thank The Leaf Chronicle, CDE Light Band and Cumberland Electric Membership Corp and especially to all of the wonderful judges who helped with the judging. This contest meant so much to our mother and we could not have ever kept it going all these years without the support of everyone, Most of all, thank you to the homeowners who love to decorate year after year and keeping the spirit of Christmas for all of us to enjoy.

"So in memory of mom, go get your ice cream, play the Christmas music and go view the beautiful lights. We wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas and Blessed New Year."

The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

