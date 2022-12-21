Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. One of the most talked-about events of the game happened on a play that didn’t count. The controversy happened with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 22-12. There, New England quarterback Mac Jones attempting to avoid a sack by Bengals safety Read more... The post Eli Apple sends brutal message to Mac Jones over dirty hit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers...
Jared Goff Rips Field Conditions at Panthers’ Stadium
The Detroit quarterback said the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium felt “like cement.”. View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Lions was the coldest ever at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At kickoff, it was just 20° with a wind chill factor of 9°. However, the frigid temperatures played a role in more than just the weather.
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
The injury occurred in the win over the Jets Thursday night. Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “I’m disappointed that...
Cowboys Beat Eagles Thanks to Lessons From Loss to Jaguars
Dallas’s best players stepped up as the team bounced back and made a statement. Micah Parsons explains what the last week was like. Less than an hour after he walked out of the ring, with marks of a three-hour heavyweight fight still on him, Dak Prescott had every right to take every bit of criticism fired at him over the five previous days with him to the podium.
Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — As coach John Harbaugh discussed Baltimore’s victory over Atlanta, a television in the back of the news conference room was showing the Cincinnati-New England game. When the Bengals finally sealed their victory, Harbaugh’s Ravens were assured of a postseason spot. “Are we?” Harbaugh asked...
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death. An emotional night in Pittsburgh ended in triumph for the Steelers as the club pulled off a comeback 13–10 victory over the Raiders to cap an evening dedicated to legend Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
Don’t punish the Chiefs’ QB just because he’s been this good for five years now. No one deserves the MVP award more than him. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
Looking back at a Bills-Chiefs playoff classic, the Rams’ Super Bowl title, Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement, the Russell Wilson trade and more. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist
The defensive end missed last week's game with the injury but plans on returning vs. New England on Saturday. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Report: Jets Expected to Move on From Wilson After Season
The quarterback has been New York's starter for the past two seasons. The Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson multiple times this year, with the latest coming during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars. Now, it appears that is a sign that the relationship between the two sides is all but over.
Ron Rivera Won’t Commit to Starting QB After Loss to 49ers
Washington turned back to Carson Wentz after two Taylor Heinicke turnovers late in Sunday’s contest against San Francisco. View the original article to see embedded media. Two months after handing the keys to quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the Commanders could again find themselves in a QB conundrum following Sunday’s 37–20 loss to the 49ers.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Says He Could Lead Jets to Playoffs As Quarterback
The former NFL quarterback turned analyst believes he could bring the magic touch to end the franchise’s playoff drought. It’s been a little more than five years since Dan Orlovsky hung up his cleats and retired from the NFL. Orlovksy, who was taken in the fifth round by...
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Pay Homage to Immaculate Reception
The Hall of Famer died unexpectedly this week at age 72. The Steelers officially retired Franco Harris’s No. 32 jersey before Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, just days after Harris died unexpectedly. The honor also comes as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
Bills’ Josh Allen Underwhelmed by Third Straight AFC East Title
The Buffalo quarterback had a tremendous response after his team clinched the division championship. Josh Allen clearly has high expectations for the upcoming NFL postseason. The fifth-year Bills quarterback is enjoying another fine season statistically, and Buffalo has captured the AFC East championship for the third consecutive season. It’s the first time Buffalo has won its division three times in a row since the Bills won four consecutive AFC East titles from 1988 to ’91.
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
Vince Wilfork Joins Chorus of Patriots Greats Frustrated With Mac Jones
Wilfork: ‘I’m tired of it. You’re the leader of this team, you’re the quarterback … you have to show some poise.’. View the original article to see embedded media. As the Patriots continue to go through their late-season scuffling, fans and former players alike have expressed their frustrations, particularly with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Wednesday saw former wide receiver Julian Edelman be critical of Jones’s effort on the disastrous final play against the Raiders. Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also took aim at Jones for his on-field demeanor.
