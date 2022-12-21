ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo pokes fun at Jayson Tatum as both work to right ship in hardware hunt

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VR1h_0jq3OMfY00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been a friend and competitor of Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo for more than a decade now, with the two ribbing one another over their achievements over the years — most famously with Adebayo’s annual text of his block of the St. Louis native in the Orlando bubble every year on its anniversary.

The Celtics Wire caught up with Adebayo south of the border as his Heat took on the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City last weekend, and asked if he and Tatum had spoken about their respective Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player campaigns. “We haven’t,” replied the Heat big man. “This season has been so up and down for us.”

“We’ve been worried about our issues, our problems,” he added. “We usually talk about that stuff in an offseason.”

Then, a smile spread across Adebayo’s face as he replied, “But as you said, I might just text him a picture of the bubble moment, and just let him relive that moment again.”

“But, now he’s got one up (on me),” the Miami star was sure to note. “He got Eastern Conference MVP last year.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TJ Warren is already playing like the biggest steal of the offseason for the scorching-hot Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are playing extremely well with T.J. Warren in the lineup, and suddenly, they look like serious contenders to win the championship. After being named All-Bubble First Team in 2020, due to a stress fracture, Warren played just four games in 2020-21 and then miss all of last season. Out of sight and out of mind, he signed a one-year, veteran minimum deal with the Nets during this past offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Serge Ibaka calls out former teammate Kendrick Perkins for ugly, unfair accusation of age fraud

During an ESPN broadcast, former NBA center Kendrick Perkins made a tasteless joke at the expense of Milwaukee Bucks big man Serge Ibaka. Perkins was discussing his time in Oklahoma City with Ibaka and other former teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. He noted how each player was either 23 years or younger before the 2011-12 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy