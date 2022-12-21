Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo pokes fun at Jayson Tatum as both work to right ship in hardware hunt

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been a friend and competitor of Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo for more than a decade now, with the two ribbing one another over their achievements over the years — most famously with Adebayo’s annual text of his block of the St. Louis native in the Orlando bubble every year on its anniversary.

The Celtics Wire caught up with Adebayo south of the border as his Heat took on the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City last weekend, and asked if he and Tatum had spoken about their respective Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player campaigns. “We haven’t,” replied the Heat big man. “This season has been so up and down for us.”

“We’ve been worried about our issues, our problems,” he added. “We usually talk about that stuff in an offseason.”

Then, a smile spread across Adebayo’s face as he replied, “But as you said, I might just text him a picture of the bubble moment, and just let him relive that moment again.”

“But, now he’s got one up (on me),” the Miami star was sure to note. “He got Eastern Conference MVP last year.”

