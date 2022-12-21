Read full article on original website
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
Ask 2: Is Highway 3 in Galveston County misaligned?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Question: Amanda Wilbert asked, “Why do several intersections along State Highway 3/Galveston Road between Clear Lake City Boulevard and Nasa Rd 1 not line up anymore? Is this permanent? If so, why??”. Answer: What Amanda is talking about are the dotted lines inside several...
At least 40 displaced on Christmas Eve after 2-alarm fire breaks out at apartments in Upper Kirby area
HOUSTON – Nearly two dozen residents were left without homes on Christmas Eve after a 2-alarm swept through an apartment complex in the Upper Kirby area Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Timmons Lane, near West Alabama, just west of downtown Houston. Officials with...
Thousands served at annual Super Feast at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center
HOUSTON – This Christmas Eve, thousands of Houston families took part in a city tradition at the Annual Citywide Club Super Feast in downtown Houston. Organizers say they were able to serve close to 30,000 people, thanks to help from dedicated volunteers. The lines got so long outside the...
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terry from Angleton just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel, and today we had VIP passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo’s Zoo Lights, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card worth $1000.
Boil water notices issued for several Houston-area neighborhoods due to low water pressure
HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued Friday for several Houston-area communities due to low water pressure, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Here are the communities impacted by boil water orders:. Flamingo Lakes community in Montgomery County: The Flamingo Lakes community’s pressure tank froze...
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas
HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip
HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible
HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
Copper thief shocks self while trying to cut through electrical wires at Tomball business, leaves ID behind while fleeing, investigators say
TOMBALL. Texas – A man who is accused of stealing copper and other items from a Tomball business dropped what he was doing and fled the scene after shocking himself while trying to cut through electrical wires, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Thomas...
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men at SW Houston gas station: HPD
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of two men back in November, according to the Houston Police Department. Bradlyn Alex Mckay has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas. On...
Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, splits in half in southwest Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree and split in half in southwest Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports of a major crash in the 7000 block of S. Gessner around 2:45 a.m. Officers said when they...
Free gas for Christmas?⛽ Bar 5015, Almeda Hospitality Group to give away free gas this Friday
HOUSTON – Need to fill up your tank before hitting the road for the holidays?. Bar 5015 and Almeda Hospitality Group are spreading Christmas joy to the Houston community with a free gas giveaway Friday. That’s right-- In the spirit of giving back, they will be providing the first...
Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’
HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year. Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.
Christmas Miracles: Paralyzing injury devastates family in more than one way
HOUSTON – Each year, the Spencer Solves It Team at KPRC 2 brings Christmas joy to families who are in need around the Houston area. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year for Christmas Miracles Week. This year...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston
HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green
Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
Oh no, what do I do now!?!
HOUSTON – As you prep your home for any potential effects of the arctic air coming in tonight, tomorrow on Houston Life, we have a representative from ABC Home & Commercial to answer some questions you may have regarding the freeze. Are your pipes frozen and you’re needing guidance?...
Christmas Miracles: Family gets help after father is murdered
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings Christmas cheer to families in need around the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year. Just days before Christmas, Abiella...
