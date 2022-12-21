ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ask 2: Is Highway 3 in Galveston County misaligned?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Question: Amanda Wilbert asked, “Why do several intersections along State Highway 3/Galveston Road between Clear Lake City Boulevard and Nasa Rd 1 not line up anymore? Is this permanent? If so, why??”. Answer: What Amanda is talking about are the dotted lines inside several...
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Terry from Angleton just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. There are 16 wedges on the prize wheel, and today we had VIP passes to Galveston attractions, Houston Zoo’s Zoo Lights, and a Katy Mills holiday shopping gift card worth $1000.
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’

HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year. Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green

Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
Oh no, what do I do now!?!

HOUSTON – As you prep your home for any potential effects of the arctic air coming in tonight, tomorrow on Houston Life, we have a representative from ABC Home & Commercial to answer some questions you may have regarding the freeze. Are your pipes frozen and you’re needing guidance?...
Christmas Miracles: Family gets help after father is murdered

HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings Christmas cheer to families in need around the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year. Just days before Christmas, Abiella...
HOUSTON, TX

