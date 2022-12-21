Read full article on original website
wuzr.com
January 9th Still Start Time for Closure of Memorial Bridge
The January 9th date for closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes is nearing. The bridge will be closed at that time for dismantling of decorative stones for cleaning and eventual re-placement on the bridge. The project is being headed by officials from George Rogers Clark National Park. GRC...
Area Closings and Cancellations for Friday, 12/23
Knox County Courthouse closed for Friday. Sheriff’s front offices will stay open. Stoll’s Lakeview Restaurant closed Friday. Graber Post closed Friday. The Free Admission Showing of “Elf”, which was scheduled for Sat., 12/24 @ 10am will be re-scheduled for Sat., 12/31 @ 10am. Midwest Ear, Nose,...
KC Library Annex to Serve as Warming Center Through Weekend
The Knox County Public Library will open its Annex from now until 7am Monday, to serve as a warming shelter. The warming station will be for those who are without heat, or who lose power from the coming winter storm. The Annex is located on North 7th Street between Hart and Seminary Streets.
Vincennes Man Arrested for Domestic Battery Following Shooting
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man following a domestic battery that included an injury by gunshot. Authorities were called to the 15-hundred block of Joice Street to find a man had been shot. The victim had a wound to his leg from the alleged incident. Police arrested 20year-old James Finley...
Vincennes Firearm Incident Under Investigtion
Vincennes Police are investigating an incident that happened last night with a firearm. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. No other information has been released yet, pending further investigation.
Indiana Legislature Preparing for Budget-Writing Session
The long, budget session of the Indiana Legislature will begin on January 9th. That day, lawmakers from the Indiana Senate and House will return to Indianapolis. The budget is a major issue to consider, especially with rising inflation and a possible recession. Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer says to this point, state leaders have kept the budget on solid fiscal ground. Messmer pledges to do his part to do what’s needed to keep the budget on the straight and narrow path.
Matt Groneman New VU Director of Assessment
Vincennes University has named Matt Groneman as their new Director of Assessment. Groneman has been at VU since 2010 as an Associate Professor in the School of Humanities, before joining the Office of Institutional Effectiveness. His role will include ensuring high academic quality at VU, and working to keep the...
