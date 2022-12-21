The long, budget session of the Indiana Legislature will begin on January 9th. That day, lawmakers from the Indiana Senate and House will return to Indianapolis. The budget is a major issue to consider, especially with rising inflation and a possible recession. Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer says to this point, state leaders have kept the budget on solid fiscal ground. Messmer pledges to do his part to do what’s needed to keep the budget on the straight and narrow path.

