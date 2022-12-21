Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
WBKO
Warmer Temperatures Ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold is finally starting to make its way out of the area. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 30s. It will gradually start to warm up as the week progresses. By time Wednesday rolls around we can expect morning temperatures...
WBKO
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
WBKO
Franklin community celebrates holidays with Nights of Lights
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly a winter wonderland at the Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin last night, as the city continued its Nights of Lights. Festivities began Nov. 26, and will be going through to Jan. 1. Lights line the paths of the park for all...
WBKO
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
WBKO
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is has been reopened from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard after a water main break. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews were repairing a 12-inch water main break. Craig Street is also reopened from University Boulevard to Normal Street after a six-inch...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
WBKO
Butler Co. Animal Shelter faces freezing temperatures and flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight on Christmas Eve, twelve dogs at the Butler County Animal Shelter were left standing in up to four inches of water after a pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures outside. The temperature inside the building was 42 degrees Fahrenheit when animal shelter representatives...
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
WBKO
Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility. Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding. The senior citizens residing on...
WBKO
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
