Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Warmer Temperatures Ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold is finally starting to make its way out of the area. Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 30s. It will gradually start to warm up as the week progresses. By time Wednesday rolls around we can expect morning temperatures...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Franklin community celebrates holidays with Nights of Lights

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly a winter wonderland at the Jim Roberts Community Park in Franklin last night, as the city continued its Nights of Lights. Festivities began Nov. 26, and will be going through to Jan. 1. Lights line the paths of the park for all...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is has been reopened from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard after a water main break. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews were repairing a 12-inch water main break. Craig Street is also reopened from University Boulevard to Normal Street after a six-inch...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Butler Co. Animal Shelter faces freezing temperatures and flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight on Christmas Eve, twelve dogs at the Butler County Animal Shelter were left standing in up to four inches of water after a pipe burst due to the freezing temperatures outside. The temperature inside the building was 42 degrees Fahrenheit when animal shelter representatives...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crews battle Christmas-day house fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Residents of Metcalfe Health Care Center evacuated due to flooding

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center in Edmonton were evacuated Saturday evening after a water line break flooded the west wing of the facility. Officials said the water line break caused the ceiling to bust, which led to the flooding. The senior citizens residing on...
EDMONTON, KY
WBKO

Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.

