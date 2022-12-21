Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
Chris Beard Vindicated? Fiancé of Longhorns Coach Retracts Allegations
The fiancé of Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has released a statement, retracting her allegations following his arrest
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas post-Early Signing Day roster matrix
The early signing period is hours away from closing and the Texas Longhorns have the vast majority of the 2023 class signed following Thursday’s signing of consensus four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. So it’s worth taking another look at the current roster matrix for the 2023 season with...
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
Burnt Orange Nation
Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions
Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC
After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey. The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???. In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Central Texas restaurant one of best new restaurants in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is known for its food scene from all over the state whether it’s Dallas, Fort Worth San Antonio, Houston or the smaller cities, but there’s a new restaurant in Austin that was a must-visit in 2022. A report from Love...
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Comments / 0