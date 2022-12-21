ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas post-Early Signing Day roster matrix

The early signing period is hours away from closing and the Texas Longhorns have the vast majority of the 2023 class signed following Thursday’s signing of consensus four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. So it’s worth taking another look at the current roster matrix for the 2023 season with...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions

Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC

After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey. The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???. In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

