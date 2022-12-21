Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
AAA: Average holiday season gas prices lower in 2022 than 2021
CLEVELAND — The American Automobile Association (AAA) released their report on gas prices throughout the Northeast Ohio region Tuesday. The numbers paint a better picture for consumers over the 2022 holiday season compared to 2021. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
How the “Turning my mom into me” TikTok trend started in Cleveland, tips to recycle Christmas trees, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest information on a 46-car pileup that happened on the Ohio Turnpike, along with what we know about...
State Fire Marshal discusses Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend for fires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following Ohio's deadliest Christmas weekend on record for fires, State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon hosted a press conference to share information on the fires and provide prevention education. You can rewatch the entirety of the press conference in the YouTube player at the bottom of this...
Video shows a truck slam into a cop car, why Southwest canceled most of its flights, why Myles Garrett was benched: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Video shows the moment a 2001 Toyota Tundra truck slams into a police cruiser while an officer was assisting someone...
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 24, 2022? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $186 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 24, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
WKYC
2022 marks 20 years since Ohio's Universal Newborn Hearing Screening became law. Meet the family who helped inspire the legislation
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — If you had a child in the last two decades in Ohio, you are familiar with the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening. It’s mandated by state law, thanks to legislation passed in 2002 and implemented in 2004, requiring babies born in hospitals and birthing facilities to be tested for hearing loss.
Water pours into Ohio Senate after Statehouse pipe bursts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a...
WKYC
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
Comments / 0