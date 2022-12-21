Across Europe, electric scooters are proving to be the next big thing when it comes to personal mobility. With a lot of people downsizing, more and more folks are going green by taking electric bicycles, scooters, and small motorbikes instead of their cars. Indeed, with the development of battery tech, electric two-wheelers are more dependable than ever, and it's just a matter of time until electric two wheelers become the norm.

1 DAY AGO