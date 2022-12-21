Read full article on original website
Keeway's Premium Sub-Brand MBP Presents The C650V Power Cruiser
MBP is a new motorcycle brand from a bigger Chinese motorcycle manufacturer with which you may be familiar with: Keeway. In a similar fashion to how Voge tackles the premium segment for Loncin, MBP is doing the same for Keeway. However, we can expect MBP to grow at a rapid rate, since Keeway is a company under the Qianjiang group, with other brands like Benelli and QJ Motor under the same umbrella.
Zard Presents The Sabbia ADV Exhaust For Middleweight ADV Machines
Regardless of what bike you ride, chances are the first thing you slap on is an aftermarket exhaust system. Indeed, the sound our bikes make is one of the many factors that make riding motorcycles so enjoyable, and the styling and performance gains from an aftermarket exhaust can be considered a bonus.
French Gear Manufacturer Ubike Presents The Ural Winter Gloves
French gear and equipment maker Ubike has released a new pair of gloves for riders who wish to keep riding all through the winter. As someone who's ridden in all sorts of weather, I know just how important having a warm pair of gloves is in keeping you in control of your motorbike. When paired with a thermal waterproof jacket, pants, and boots, you're sure to be riding all the way 'til spring.
BMW F 900 R Cup Joins The British Superbike Championship In 2023
Racing is expensive. There’s no way around it. Whether you’re paying out of the nose for a weekend’s worth of tires or repairing your race steed after an on-track crash, the financial commitment is no small feat. Especially at the national level, where travel and lodging factor into the equation, racing is one costly endeavor.
Spanish Automaker SEAT Launches Beginner-Friendly Mo 50 E-Scooter
Across Europe, electric scooters are proving to be the next big thing when it comes to personal mobility. With a lot of people downsizing, more and more folks are going green by taking electric bicycles, scooters, and small motorbikes instead of their cars. Indeed, with the development of battery tech, electric two-wheelers are more dependable than ever, and it's just a matter of time until electric two wheelers become the norm.
Was The Honda Valkyrie Rune An Accounting Mistake, Or A Design Win?
What makes a given bike a success or a failure? I mean, it all depends on where you’re standing, doesn’t it? FortNine’s latest video, the rather provocatively-titled Honda’s $225 Million Mistake – Rune Review, raises several interesting points, not the least of which is this one.
Bajaj Introduces The Dominar 160 And 200 In Brazil
Naturally, the motorcycle market varies depending on the needs of specific countries. North America's sprawling freeways and open roads make it perfect for cruisers and sport-tourers. Meanwhile, the dense urban cities in Asia and South America mean that small-displacement commuters reign supreme. As such, the small-displacement models you'd find in Asia are very much similar to those you'd find in countries like Brazil.
Registrations Open For 2023 North America Talent Cup
The 2023 North America Talent Cup has reopened its doors to prospective contestants who match the eligibility standards. Those who wish to participate must submit their applications by January 31, 2023. The racing calendar for 2023 will have up to seven events. Races will be held around the continental United States.
TCX Keeps You Dry On The Street And Track With The S-TR1 WP Boots
Most sportbike boots offer superior protection both on and off the track, but miss out on all-weather riding comfort, instead favoring breathability on warm track conditions. Luckily, gear and equipment manufacturers continue to innovate by incorporating new materials to varying styles of boots. For example, TCX has just released a new pair of sportbike boots designed for use in cold weather.
Take A Look At AJS Motorcycles 2022 Bike And Scooter Range
British motorcycle brand AJS brought a range of its machines to the U.K.’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, at the end of 2022. Once known for its competition machines, the marque now specializes in 125cc learner bikes and scooters, with plans to move up to some 250cc offerings sometime in 2023.
