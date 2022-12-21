ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
ZDNet

These cheap home security cameras will give you peace of mind without breaking the bank

There are over one million home invasions in the U.S. each year, making it critical that you have some sort of protection and security device in your home. However, not everyone has the budget to spend thousands on a new home security system. That is where we come in: we keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, watching for new products and deals that can help protect your family and home.
Digital Trends

You’ll be surprised how cheap this Lenovo gaming laptop is today

It’s rare to see affordable gaming laptop deals for machines that will be able to keep up with the requirements of the latest video games, so Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one that you shouldn’t miss. Instead of $900, you’ll only have to pay $600 for the gaming laptop due to a $300 discount. You need to take advantage of this bargain as soon as possible though — there will surely be a lot of gamers who will be interested, so stocks may go quickly.
Android Headlines

Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month

STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
CNET

Amazon, Best Buy and More: How to Return a Gift and Get Your Money Back

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not every gift is perfect. Whether it's something that was a little different than you expected, it doesn't work the way you imagined (or at all) or it's something that you already have, there's no need to stress. Retailers know that these things are going to happen around the busy holiday season and make exceptions through holiday return policies.
CNET

Best iPad Drawing Apps to Try in 2023

Drawing digitally has become one of my favorite hobbies. Experimenting with digital art on my iPad lets me explore different artistic figures, forms and styles, without having to haul out all the supplies for a more traditional medium. I use a third-gen iPad Air and a first-gen Apple Pencil. But...
Creative Bloq

Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online

While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
CNET

Got an iPhone 14? Here's How to Take Your Best Photos Ever

We gave Apple's iPhone 14 Pro a CNET Editors' Choice award for various reasons, but one of the biggest was because of its awesome triple camera system. It can take stunning images that comfortably rival the best camera phones out there, including Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google's recent Pixel 7 Pro. It takes great photos at night, too.
CNET

Streaming Your Favorite Music Through Your Local Library Has Never Been This Easy

A library is a magical place. You can scour through scholarly databases, connect to free Wi-Fi, read articles from magazines or newspapers you don't subscribe to or spend the day in a cozy, well-worn reading chair at your local library. But at some local libraries, you can do all that and stream your favorite albums or songs by local artists you may be unfamiliar with.
CNET

ChatGPT Caused 'Code Red' at Google, Report Says

ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI that went viral because it can give people direct answers to just about any query possible, apparently has alarm bells ringing at Google, according to a report by the New York Times Wednesday. A Google executive the Times spoke to but didn't name...
CNET

Merry Christmas, Clear Your Cache

An iPhone is the kind of gift that keeps on giving, letting you browse through page after page of information online. Whether you're looking for holiday deals, movie recommendations or just the latest corporate shenanigans, your iPhone is there to help. But even behemoths like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
TechRadar

Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone

Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
CNET

Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle Review: Surprisingly Few Compromises

There are a lot of indoor bikes out there that cost less than a Peloton, but you can usually look at them and immediately see it wasn't just removing the big screen that dropped the price. Cutting costs on an indoor bike can be done with relative ease, but the experience is noticeably worse. Maybe the bike is noisy when you ride, or the handlebars wobble, some don't come with replaceable pedals while others skimp on the fitness tracking capabilities.
CNET

Upgrade to a 70-Inch 4K TV for $400 With This 1-Day Deal

When it comes to entertainment, size matters. Having a big screen at the hub of your home can give you a cinematic experience right on your own couch. If you've been considering upgrading to a bigger screen, check out the 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV. The 70-inch model is down to $400 right now at Best Buy, saving you $100 off the list price. This offer expires tonight, so be sure to place your order before then if you want to nab one at this price.
ETOnline.com

Samsung End of Year Sale: Save Up to $4,000 On The Best Neo QLED 8K TVs

If your TV could use an upgrade for spending more time in your living room this winter, Samsung's End of Year Sale has the best deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs. The winter sale includes Galaxy phones, tablets, and home appliances, but the biggest savings are on Samsung's impressive line of smart 8K TVs.
heckhome.com

How to Tap the Perfect Hole: Tips and Tricks

It can be challenging to complete tapping holes on the spot. A technician should take all necessary measurements before cutting and threading. Otherwise, an improperly tapped hole can produce the incorrect thread size or finish, which could result in the tap failing. While you have to avoid as much error...
knowtechie.com

What’s HDMI ARC?

HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is an audio and video equipment cable standard. This popular and well-supported standard introduced the ARC protocol in HDMI version 1.4 in 2009. While ARC is not necessary, it makes setting up and using your equipment more convenient. It can also take advantage of newer audio...

