CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
CNET
Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
ZDNet
These cheap home security cameras will give you peace of mind without breaking the bank
There are over one million home invasions in the U.S. each year, making it critical that you have some sort of protection and security device in your home. However, not everyone has the budget to spend thousands on a new home security system. That is where we come in: we keep our fingers on the pulse of the market, watching for new products and deals that can help protect your family and home.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Lenovo gaming laptop is today
It’s rare to see affordable gaming laptop deals for machines that will be able to keep up with the requirements of the latest video games, so Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one that you shouldn’t miss. Instead of $900, you’ll only have to pay $600 for the gaming laptop due to a $300 discount. You need to take advantage of this bargain as soon as possible though — there will surely be a lot of gamers who will be interested, so stocks may go quickly.
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
CNET
Amazon, Best Buy and More: How to Return a Gift and Get Your Money Back
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not every gift is perfect. Whether it's something that was a little different than you expected, it doesn't work the way you imagined (or at all) or it's something that you already have, there's no need to stress. Retailers know that these things are going to happen around the busy holiday season and make exceptions through holiday return policies.
CNET
Best iPad Drawing Apps to Try in 2023
Drawing digitally has become one of my favorite hobbies. Experimenting with digital art on my iPad lets me explore different artistic figures, forms and styles, without having to haul out all the supplies for a more traditional medium. I use a third-gen iPad Air and a first-gen Apple Pencil. But...
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
CNET
Got an iPhone 14? Here's How to Take Your Best Photos Ever
We gave Apple's iPhone 14 Pro a CNET Editors' Choice award for various reasons, but one of the biggest was because of its awesome triple camera system. It can take stunning images that comfortably rival the best camera phones out there, including Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and Google's recent Pixel 7 Pro. It takes great photos at night, too.
CNET
Streaming Your Favorite Music Through Your Local Library Has Never Been This Easy
A library is a magical place. You can scour through scholarly databases, connect to free Wi-Fi, read articles from magazines or newspapers you don't subscribe to or spend the day in a cozy, well-worn reading chair at your local library. But at some local libraries, you can do all that and stream your favorite albums or songs by local artists you may be unfamiliar with.
CNET
ChatGPT Caused 'Code Red' at Google, Report Says
ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI that went viral because it can give people direct answers to just about any query possible, apparently has alarm bells ringing at Google, according to a report by the New York Times Wednesday. A Google executive the Times spoke to but didn't name...
CNET
Merry Christmas, Clear Your Cache
An iPhone is the kind of gift that keeps on giving, letting you browse through page after page of information online. Whether you're looking for holiday deals, movie recommendations or just the latest corporate shenanigans, your iPhone is there to help. But even behemoths like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
TechRadar
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
CNET
Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle Review: Surprisingly Few Compromises
There are a lot of indoor bikes out there that cost less than a Peloton, but you can usually look at them and immediately see it wasn't just removing the big screen that dropped the price. Cutting costs on an indoor bike can be done with relative ease, but the experience is noticeably worse. Maybe the bike is noisy when you ride, or the handlebars wobble, some don't come with replaceable pedals while others skimp on the fitness tracking capabilities.
Apple forced to remove one of its biggest iOS updates after user complaints
A RECENT addition in an update from Apple has proved to cause issues for users, leading to its removal after multiple complaints. Earlier in December, Apple officially released the iOS 16.2 update for its users. Not only did the update fix some bug issues, but it had some major introductions...
CNET
Upgrade to a 70-Inch 4K TV for $400 With This 1-Day Deal
When it comes to entertainment, size matters. Having a big screen at the hub of your home can give you a cinematic experience right on your own couch. If you've been considering upgrading to a bigger screen, check out the 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV. The 70-inch model is down to $400 right now at Best Buy, saving you $100 off the list price. This offer expires tonight, so be sure to place your order before then if you want to nab one at this price.
ETOnline.com
Samsung End of Year Sale: Save Up to $4,000 On The Best Neo QLED 8K TVs
If your TV could use an upgrade for spending more time in your living room this winter, Samsung's End of Year Sale has the best deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs. The winter sale includes Galaxy phones, tablets, and home appliances, but the biggest savings are on Samsung's impressive line of smart 8K TVs.
heckhome.com
How to Tap the Perfect Hole: Tips and Tricks
It can be challenging to complete tapping holes on the spot. A technician should take all necessary measurements before cutting and threading. Otherwise, an improperly tapped hole can produce the incorrect thread size or finish, which could result in the tap failing. While you have to avoid as much error...
knowtechie.com
What’s HDMI ARC?
HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is an audio and video equipment cable standard. This popular and well-supported standard introduced the ARC protocol in HDMI version 1.4 in 2009. While ARC is not necessary, it makes setting up and using your equipment more convenient. It can also take advantage of newer audio...
