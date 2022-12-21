This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not every gift is perfect. Whether it's something that was a little different than you expected, it doesn't work the way you imagined (or at all) or it's something that you already have, there's no need to stress. Retailers know that these things are going to happen around the busy holiday season and make exceptions through holiday return policies.

