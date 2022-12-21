Many people have expressed concern about the holiday storm of 2022. Rightfully so, as it is expected to a big one. We are used to seeing lots of snow in Northern Michigan, but up to 2 feet of snow during one event, and with other hazards like strong winds and cold temperatures, it creates concern for safety. Some are even wondering if this will be as bad as the fabled 1978 storm.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO