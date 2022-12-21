Read full article on original website
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
UPDATE: Thousands now without power across region as strong winds, dangerously cold temps continue
Thousands of people are now without power following this week’s winter storm with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. As of 8:45 p.m., over 2,300 outages were just reported by AES Ohio customers, according to an online outage map. Duke Energy reports over 3,200 customers are without power. “Our...
What is a Flash Freeze?
Northeast Ohio is predicted to see a flash freeze as Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
Will This Storm Be Like the Great Blizzard of 1978?
Many people have expressed concern about the holiday storm of 2022. Rightfully so, as it is expected to a big one. We are used to seeing lots of snow in Northern Michigan, but up to 2 feet of snow during one event, and with other hazards like strong winds and cold temperatures, it creates concern for safety. Some are even wondering if this will be as bad as the fabled 1978 storm.
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
Betsy Kling has your winter storm weather forecast, how to prepare for driving and power outages, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. 3News Chief meteorologist Betsy Kling has your winter storm weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, including when the weather is...
Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region
A winter storm bearing down on Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding region is being described by National Weather Service forecasters as a “once-in-a-generation" event.
Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
How Ohio emergency and roads officials are preparing for winter storm
Ahead of the winter storm, expected to bring dangerously low temperatures and a flash freeze to Northeast Ohio starting early Friday, state officials were at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to talk about preparation.
Live weather updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
'Don't expect perfect road conditions': How ODOT is preparing for the winter storm in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As a major winter storm targets Northeast Ohio, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation are preparing to work 12-hour shifts around the clock throughout the duration of the wicked weather event. “Should lake effect snowfall persist in the primary snowbelt, it will be difficult for our...
Winter Storm Warning announced ahead of incoming storm: Major impacts expected across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As we await the arrival of a significant winter storm later this week, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Northeast Ohio that will begin later this week. INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track the storm. YOUR AREA: Current weather alerts. UPDATES: Download the...
Major travel impacts expected as winter storm moves in
PITTSBURGH — Because of all the rain on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s not going to be able to do much in terms of pretreating the roads ahead of the extreme drop in temperatures. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app for the latest...
Winter storm hitting West Virginia ahead of Christmas, here’s what to expect
Snow, freezing rain, and below-zero wind chill are all expected to hit north central West Virginia right before Christmas.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm arrives in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
Winter storm to hit Northeast Ohio: Snow parking bans issued
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — Heads up! If you typically park your vehicle on the street, you may need to be prepared to move it as snow parking bans take effect amid the incoming winter storm. Although only one snow parking ban has been issued so far, we anticipate more...
Here’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm
A major winter weather event is headed our way over Christmas weekend, FOX 8 meteorologists have confirmed.
