From the camera experience to software updates, here's how OnePlus can improve things in the new year. It’s fair to say that OnePlus had a mixed 2022 from a critical point of view. The OnePlus 10 Pro was a regression in some ways compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 10T was a throwback to the OnePlus One in both good and bad ways, and the company expanded to Xiaomi-like ecosystem offerings. The manufacturer also announced that it would match Samsung’s hefty update commitment for an unspecified number of phones.

1 DAY AGO