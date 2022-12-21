ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 offensive coordinators Alabama can hire if Bill O’Brien leaves for Patriots

Current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly might leave for the Patriots this offseason and the Crimson Tide need to upgrade their OC. There are undoubtedly Alabama Crimson Tide fans who already wish that the program had done whatever possible to move on from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Complaints have been prevalent about his offense over the past two years, and that’s even with having Bryce Young to mask many of the flaws.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools

Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
247Sports

CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included

Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners

Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman

Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Five interesting offensive line combinations for 2023

The Miami Hurricanes’ offensive line group will be intriguing in 2023. Miami will have plenty of returners, new additions from either the portal or high school ranks, and developing young players competing for playing time for a group that should be deeper year over year. The UM offensive line...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Florida State Seminoles Football 2022 Team Awards

Florida State held their annual team awards ceremony last week. Below is a rundown of who from the Seminoles earned which honors. Offensive Most Improved Player: RB Lawrance Toafili and WR Kentron Poitier. Toafili had 447 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, as well as 266 receiving yards and a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State

Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
