5 offensive coordinators Alabama can hire if Bill O’Brien leaves for Patriots
Current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly might leave for the Patriots this offseason and the Crimson Tide need to upgrade their OC. There are undoubtedly Alabama Crimson Tide fans who already wish that the program had done whatever possible to move on from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Complaints have been prevalent about his offense over the past two years, and that’s even with having Bryce Young to mask many of the flaws.
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Alabama Football: What Crimson Tide is getting in Malik Benson
One of the biggest issues for the 2022 Alabama football team was a distinct dropoff in wide receiver play. After putting five wideouts in the first round of the NFL draft in the past three years, Alabama did not field anything that even vaguely resembled a first-round receiver this season.
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools
Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
Comment from recruit shows big recruiting weapon the Tennessee Vols gained this season
The Tennessee Vols learned this week that they’re one of the top schools for 2024 five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader. Trader, 6-foot-2/170 lbs from Hollywood, FL, revealed his top five schools to On3 and he included the Vols, along with Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, and Miami. The Florida...
Kentucky offers six 4-star recruits, Frederick Douglass lineman
Kentucky has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison (6-foot-5, 277), Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2024 defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (6-foot-4, 245), Hudson (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Tommy Ricard (6-foot-4, 265), Hiram (Ga.) 2024 offensive tackle Jameson Riggs (6-foot-4.5, 285), Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale 2026 cornerback Zyntreacs Otey (5-foot-11, 160), Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 2024 wide receiver Cai Bates (6-foot-3, 170), Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 defensive lineman London Merritt (6-foot-3, 230), Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler (6-foot-4, 290), Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb 2024 athlete David Eziomume (6-foot, 170), St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (6-foot-1, 185), Liberty (Mo.) North 2024 linebacker Melvin Laster (6-foot-2, 230) and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North 2025 wide receiver Isaiah Mozee (5-foot-11, 175).
Five interesting offensive line combinations for 2023
The Miami Hurricanes’ offensive line group will be intriguing in 2023. Miami will have plenty of returners, new additions from either the portal or high school ranks, and developing young players competing for playing time for a group that should be deeper year over year. The UM offensive line...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
Florida State Seminoles Football 2022 Team Awards
Florida State held their annual team awards ceremony last week. Below is a rundown of who from the Seminoles earned which honors. Offensive Most Improved Player: RB Lawrance Toafili and WR Kentron Poitier. Toafili had 447 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, as well as 266 receiving yards and a...
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia transfer portal additions RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
The Georgia Bulldogs added two proven playmakers at wide receiver last week by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Four days later, their new head coach spoke about what they bring to the table. Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and...
Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
OSU+3.5 (-115)+143Over 45.0 (-110) UW-3.5 (-115)-170Under 45.0 (-110) To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting news, sign up NOW and get 50% OFF annual VIP membership or get ONE MONTH VIP access to GoPokes247 for ONLY $1. Mike Gundy's record in bowl games is...
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
Georgia vs. Ohio State: Kirby Smart opens up on recruiting C.J. Stroud out of high school
Ahead of Georgia's matchup with Ohio State in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart praised Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud and reflected on narrowly missing out on the Heisman Trophy finalist on the recruiting trail. "Went all the way across the country and got to sit in...
