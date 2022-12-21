ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Where is Santa? Track with NORAD

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur family celebrates holidays as ‘official’ family with adopted son

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Christmas tree is thoughtfully decorated, and presents are perfectly wrapped, but the Christmas holiday means more this year for one Sulphur family. “Over the course of that time, there was a lot of highs and lows. It wasn’t always an easy journey, but here we are today, and we are thankful for that,” said David Morris.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Iowa police hand out gift cards instead of tickets, hold toy giveaway

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department partnered with local businesses to give gift cards out instead of tickets a few days before Christmas. Any traffic violation was enough to get motorists pulled over, from improper turn signals to illegal levels of tint on their windows. “We’re passing out...
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: White chocolate raspberry cake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for just the right cake to be the centerpiece of your dessert table this Christmas, you’ve come to the right place!. We’re preparing a white chocolate raspberry cake in the Holiday Kitchen. It’s a basic white cake recipe, but I throw in some melted white chocolate bits to make it extra special.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Christmas this year but much warmer next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well there certainly will not be any shorts being worn for Christmas this year! As we await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, we once again will fall down into the 20′s for everyone except the immediate coast. We can thank winds that will be calm and clear skies for that. This means we won’t have to worry much about a wind chill this evening, just plain cold temperatures. Still, it will be a good idea to dress warmly if you’re outside or on the way to visit family or friends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack. In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy