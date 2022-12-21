Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This time of year, in many houses, a little elf is ever present monitoring the behavior of the children and taking notes for Santa on whether they are naughty or nice. 7News caught up with one local family whose baby boy has given Elfie plenty...
KPLC TV
Where is Santa? Track with NORAD
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
KPLC TV
Sulphur family celebrates holidays as ‘official’ family with adopted son
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Christmas tree is thoughtfully decorated, and presents are perfectly wrapped, but the Christmas holiday means more this year for one Sulphur family. “Over the course of that time, there was a lot of highs and lows. It wasn’t always an easy journey, but here we are today, and we are thankful for that,” said David Morris.
KPLC TV
Panorama Music House offering free meals on Christmas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Panorama Music House is offering free meals for those in need this Christmas. People can grab a meal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dessert, rolls, and hot cocoa. All food is...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how about having over 45 Christmas Trees in your home?. The Murphy’s home in Moss Bluff is nothing short of a Hallmark movie set with their extravagant Christmas decorations. Bridgett Murphy let our 7News crew into her home...
KPLC TV
Last minute shoppers race to have gifts under the tree
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Time was ticking for last minute shoppers as cars filled the parking lots of stores across Lake Charles. ”It’s a struggle, because like everything’s off the shelves now.” shopper Dallas Conner said. With less than 24 hours to find the perfect gift,...
KPLC TV
Iowa police hand out gift cards instead of tickets, hold toy giveaway
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department partnered with local businesses to give gift cards out instead of tickets a few days before Christmas. Any traffic violation was enough to get motorists pulled over, from improper turn signals to illegal levels of tint on their windows. “We’re passing out...
KFDM-TV
Homeless shelter Henry's Place in Beaumont extends hours due to freezing temperatures
In response to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend, Some Other Place will be extending its hours at Henry’s Place, the homeless day center located at 1107 McFaddin Avenue. Henry’s Place will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some Other Place...
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: White chocolate raspberry cake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for just the right cake to be the centerpiece of your dessert table this Christmas, you’ve come to the right place!. We’re preparing a white chocolate raspberry cake in the Holiday Kitchen. It’s a basic white cake recipe, but I throw in some melted white chocolate bits to make it extra special.
KPLC TV
Oberlin Fire Department gives away free bottled water
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - After friday’s frigid cold temperatures, some residents in Oberlin are without water and others facing a boil advisory. With cold continuing, the Oberlin Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand. Somebody, you know, needed to take on the responsibility, I guess, and...
Lake Charles American Press
Lights at Christmas: Southwest Louisiana is shining brightly this holiday season
Southwest Louisiana takes holiday cheer seriously. On a nightly basis throughout SWLA, merry and bright Christmas displays are lit up for families to visit. The cities of Lake Charles, Sulphur and DeRidder house some of the more festive displays. Civic Center and. Millennium Park. The City of Lake Charles promises...
KPLC TV
Travelers at Lake Charles Airport battle the weather to get home for the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Travel, like the weather, can be unpredictable. Many holiday travelers are stuck at airports across the country tonight. The travelers who arrived to their destinations were just happy to not be stuck at the airport. We caught up with some folks at the Lake Charles Regional Airport to see how they fared.
KPLC TV
Avoiding frostbite and frostnip: Medical advice for cold weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oh, the weather outside is frightful, and will be getting worse over the next few days. Nurse Practitioner Jamie Klumpp at Tors Medical Clinic has some advice on how to stay warm and the types of cold to be familiar with. “Frostbite can occur whenever...
KPLC TV
VIEWER POLL: Which KPLC employee wore the best Ugly Christmas Sweater?
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over the last several years, the ugly sweater contest has firmly entrenched itself into American holiday tradition. Keeping up with that spirit, we at KPLC are bringing on the ugly!. We’re having an ugly sweater contest today, and we’re inviting our viewers to vote on...
KFDM-TV
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Christmas this year but much warmer next week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well there certainly will not be any shorts being worn for Christmas this year! As we await Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve, we once again will fall down into the 20′s for everyone except the immediate coast. We can thank winds that will be calm and clear skies for that. This means we won’t have to worry much about a wind chill this evening, just plain cold temperatures. Still, it will be a good idea to dress warmly if you’re outside or on the way to visit family or friends.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
KPLC TV
Warming center open for homeless residents in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are experiencing homelessness during these cold frigid temperatures in Lake Charles or Sulphur, there are places you can go to warm up and grab a snack. In Lake Charles, you can head to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center any time until...
[PHOTOS] “Light Up Lake Charles” Winner’s Christmas Lights
Get a closer look at the amazing Christmas Wonderland that our Light Up Lake Charles winner has created in his yard. Congratulations to Mr. Jack Richard of Lake Charles, he won $500 from Herc Rentals in Sulphur and 92.9 The Lake. I reached out to Mr. Jack this week so...
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
