Garlic Roasted Tenderloin with Gremolata Sauce: recipe

If you're looking for a great dish to pass this holiday weekend – we've got you covered. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe. 1 beef Tenderloin Roast (about 2 to 3 pounds) 2 Tablespoon garlic. 1 teaspoon kosher salt. 2 Tablespoon freshly...
How to Make Ramen in the Microwave and Flavor It Just Right

Instant ramen is an affordable and easy meal to make in a pinch. While the stovetop instructions are fairly simple, you can enjoy it even faster by making ramen in the microwave. No need for a pot and heating up the stove. Here’s how to make ramen quickly with a few pushes of a button, and also how to elevate your ramen with a few flavorful additions.
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy

From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
Florence Carmela

Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy

This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
Holiday ham dressing

This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
Rita has the perfect after dinner dessert

I used less oil and salt than my original recipe, and a little more cinnamon.Baking powder was added to give cake more lift. 1 cup brown sugar, packed (I used dark) 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg or 1 teaspoon already ground nutmeg. 3/4 teaspoon salt. 2/3 cup vegetable oil. 1...
Fluffernutter Fudge

This fluffernutter fudge recipe is a play on the peanut butter marshmallow sandwich of your childhood. It’s foolproof to make and sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert

This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
Homemade country-style fudge

Today, I will be making fudge for a special holiday treat. I have never had a batch of this candy fail me yet! (Knock, knock on wood!) Honestly, I think that this is probably one of the easiest fudge recipes to create. Waiting for it to set up and harden is absolutely the hardest part!
Heavy metals in chocolate

It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate!. You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
Simple Cheesecake Recipe

A simple and delicious cheesecake recipe without the pitfallsPhoto bycourtesy of alattefood.com. If you need a simple cheesecake recipe to wow your friends and family, then here it is. Avoid water baths, cracks, and all the pitfalls of cheesecake baking while getting the deep, rich flavor everyone loves.
Reindeer Crunch, A Fun And Festive Holiday Treat

Reindeer CrunchPhoto byKate Morgan Jackson/framedcooks.com. This recipe for reindeer crunch is the perfect easy, sweet and salty treat for the holidays. It can also make a great Christmas gift; either as a stocking stuffer, a tasty treat in a decorative holiday tin or an Christmas Eve snack, just don't forget to leave some for Santa's reindeer.
Extra-Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting

On first glance these homemade cinnamon rolls may not look like anything out of the ordinary. Buttery, golden brown yeasted dough, check; delicious cinnamon–brown sugar filling, check; decadent cream cheese icing, check. But we’re putting it all on the line to wager that this recipe, thanks to a few choice tactical twists, produces the best, most ooey-gooey, perfectly fluffy from-scratch buns you’ll ever make.

