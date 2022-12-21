2023 DE Tomarrion Parker Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 DE Tomarrion Parker has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

2023 DE Tomarrion Parker has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect, out of Central (Phenix City, Al.), committed to the Tigers in November, choosing Clemson over other finalists Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Parker made visits to Clemson for three different games this season. He attended the home opening win over Furman, took an official for Clemson's win over Syracuse, then attended the win over Miami.

The blue-chip talent originally committed to Penn State back in June, before decommitting and opening things back up in early August. Clemson immediately pulled the trigger and offered.

As a junior, Parker racked up 79 tackles, with 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. He is widely considered as a Top 100 talent and one of the top defensive linemen in the class. He is one of three takes at defensive end and is set to enroll early.

