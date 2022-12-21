Born in New Orleans around the roaring twenties, the Grasshopper is one of those pre-prohibition cocktails that have made an exciting modern day comeback, in part because it’s absolutely delicious, but also because its signature green color looks great on Instagram. To make a proper Grasshopper, you’ll need some specialty ingredients that you probably don’t have lying around in your fridge, like créme de menthe and crème de cacao. It’s important to opt for high-quality versions of both (we prefer Tempus Fugit) to avoid an overly sweet, unpleasant version of an already indulgent cocktail. Our preferred créme de menthe happens to be clear, so to achieve a truly green Grasshopper, we like to add a drop (and not more!) of food-safe green food coloring, which has a minimal impact on the taste of the drink. Once you’ve added créme de cacao (also known as chocolate liqueur) to your arsenal, you can use it in a number of classic dessert cocktails, like a frozen Mudslide, chocolate Martini, or Bushwacker. Créme de menthe (mint liqueur) is slightly more limited in its use cases (try sipping it neat as a digestif!), but regardless of how you enjoy either, be sure to refrigerate them after opening.

20 DAYS AGO