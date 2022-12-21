With the market booming with luxury SUVs, Italian startup Aehra is taking an unconventional approach. The company revealed its first self-titled SUV in November, but only the exterior design was disclosed. But now we have received our first look at the interior, and by the looks of it, it will shame the new BMW 7 Series’ cabin tech. But can this avant-garde, Italian-American startup find its footing and battle the established players in the market? If so, its tech-rich and stunning cabin could play a vital role.

