Athens, GA

Daniel Harris Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMhMl_0jq3NHDi00

After backing off of his pledge, 4-star cornerback Daniel Harris has officially signed with Georgia.

Georgia went to Miami and pulled out another huge defensive back prospect; this time in the form of Daniel Harris out of Gulliver Prep (FL).

On National Signing Day, Harris officially became a Georgia Bulldog when he signed his National Letter of Intent. He will not be enrolling early, per his Twitter.

Harris did back off his pledge back in Mid-November, with Penn State emerging as a contender, but he ultimately decided Georgia was his best fit.

Dawgs Daily’s Brooks Austin did a deep dive into what Georgia is getting in Daniel Harris, the No. 17 overall corner in the 2023 class per 247Sports:

Modern passing concepts have stressed defensive concepts to the point where man defenses can't be as simple as "I got him and you got him, ready break." You have to have instincts as a corner and safety to pass off concepts. Watch Georgia on Saturday, you'll see a tremendous amount of communication in the back end, hands waving, and people trading off responsibilities.

You watch Harris's tape and you'll see that same progression and instincts. He's rarely thrown at on the high school level, a lot of his interceptions come from him identifying the concepts in front of him and arriving at the ball.

You can read the full report here .

Miami has been good to Georgia in the recent past, landing players like Tyrique Stevenson and James Cook from the 305.

