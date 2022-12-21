A list of Chinese restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Triangle

It has become a tradition for many families to eat Chinese food on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

In fact, Rabbi Joshua Plaut told NPR host Robert Siegel in a 2017 interview that for Jewish Americans in particular, the tradition goes back to at least 1899, “to when Jews and Chinese people were immigrants in the United States.”

Here’s a list of Chinese restaurants in the Triangle that will be open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but they may have special hours.

If we missed something, send updates and additions to ask@newsobserver.com .

Chinese restaurants in the Triangle open on Christmas

BANANA LEAF 1026 Ryan Road, Cary. 919-468-9958 or carybananaleaf.com .

Open regular hours on Christmas Eve (11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.) and Christmas Day (noon-8:30 p.m.).

C&T WOK 130 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville. 919-467-8860 or ctwokrestaurant.com .

Open normal hours on Christmas Eve for dine-in and takeout, 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and 4:30-9:45 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

GOURMET KINGDOM 301 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-932-7222 or thegourmetkingdom.com .

Open normal hours for dine-in and takeout on Christmas Eve (11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m.) and Christmas Day (noon-3 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m.).

HAPPY CHINA 2505 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-237-2021 or myhappychina.com .

Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from noon-10 p.m.

PEACE CHINA 802 Smart Drive, Raleigh. 919-833-8668.

Open normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

RED LOTUS 239 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill. 919-968-7778 or redlotusch.com .

Open for takeout only on Christmas Eve (11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m.) and Christmas Day (5-8:30 p.m.).

SUPER WOK 1401-L SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-388-8338 or superwokcarync.com .

Open normal hours for dine-in and takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

SZECHUAN GARDEN 10285-300 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville. 919-468-6878 or szechuangardennc.com .

Open for takeout only on Christmas Eve (3-9 p.m.) and Christmas Day (1-9 p.m.).

TAIPEI 101 121 E. Chatham St., Cary. 919-388-5885 or carytaipei101nc.com .

Open normal hours for dine-in and takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.